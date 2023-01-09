We are living through a golden age of television. Amid the abundance of streaming services, there is more choice and variety of content handed over to us. Some might argue that this creates difficulty in ever being up to date in a society where we are continuously consuming. But 2022 presented us with an optimal chance to transport ourselves into a world of our choosing. Whether that be a realm of fantasy or a world of action, or horror, we are given the facilities to discover our favourite genres.

TV shows are a glistening ray of hope in the escapism that we all desperately search for. If 2023 is promising us anything, it's that it will not disappoint on this front. If anything, this year's selection is far more lucrative than what we might have engaged with last year. Here are ten TV shows in 2023 that are either new or having renewed seasons, we can look forward to this year.

Spoilers for the previous series of the TV shows mentioned are to follow.

#1 The Last of Us

At last, the critically acclaimed game series is being adapted into a nine-episode run for HBO Max. The Last of Us game franchise is one of the most beloved series of all time and is commonly honoured with the title of some of the best games ever made.

This series will see us set off on an epic and perilous journey with Joel and Ellie that will revitalise the zombie genre in a momentous way. Our two leading protagonists will be portrayed by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey and from the official trailer, we can see that this series will incorporate the canon from the first game. Regardless of whether you might have played these games or not, you are guaranteed to be in for an exhilarating ride with this series – and plenty of surprises along the way. The Last of Us will arrive on HBO and HBO Mac on January 15th, it can be aired a day later on January 16th in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

#2 The Mandalorian (Season 3)

2023 is rapidly shaping up to be Pedro Pascal's year as he returns for the third season of the hit Disney Plus series, The Mandalorian. Fan-favourite bounty hunter Din Djarin and his adored companion, Grogu, are gliding through the galaxy once again. This time in an adventure that sees the pair facing the consequences of the previous series, in which Djarin broke the oath of the Mand'alor to not remove his helmet.

You can expect to see much more from the antagonist Moff Gideon in this new series, played by the wonderful Giancarlo Esposito who has established that he will be even more threatening in the new story. However, if you haven't seen The Book of Boba Fett, you may find yourself needing to catch up on this story before the new series of The Mandalorian as it may explain why the pair are reunited. You can now expect Series 3 on March 1st, a slight delay after the original date.

#3 The Witcher (Season 3)

The Witcher's season three run will be bittersweet return as it will conclude Henry Cavill's run as Geralt of Rivia. The actor left the project following the announcement he would be returning as Superman. Since then, DC Studios has undergone a change of vision and have let Cavill go from the role.

It was announced that production wrapped for season three in September of 2022, and whilst plot details are yet to be released in full, we can expect that the story will continue the path of Ciri's destiny and resume from the events of season two. The Witcher has yet to receive a release date but fans can expect the series to air sometime in the summer. In the meantime, you can catch up on the fantasy world through Netflix.

#4 Ted Lasso (Season 3)

'Ain't nobody in this room alone.'

Ted Lasso's words of wisdom are all we ever need in any time of crisis. Unfortunately, this may be one of those moments as the release of season three is TBC. However, the premiere of the new series was expected in the Fall of 2022 so football and television fans alike can expect it this coming year.

Season two left us on a cliffhanger and desperately awaiting what will come of Nate's character arch. After his betrayal of his former colleague, beloved character Ted, it's almost certain this season will not fail to deliver on some tense scenes. Jason Sudeikis won the Golden Globe for his performance in both series of the Apple TV series in 2021 and 2022. You can stream Ted Lasso on Apple TV before the new season comes out.

#5 Shrinking

Shrinking is a new series coming to Apple TV at the end of January. This new comedy will feature a grieving husband who makes the executive decision to take a new approach to life – with brutal honesty. What becomes of this will undoubtedly get him into some tricky and introspective situations.

What is most exciting about this upcoming project is the star-stunned cast. Amongst them are Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, and Brett Goldstein. Shrinking will be available on Apple TV on January 27th.

#6 Only Murders in the Building (Season 3)

Only Murders in the Building first aired in 2021 and instantly became one of the best series available on Disney Plus. In this comedy starring Hollywood superstar Steve Martin, three strangers who share an interest in true crime find themselves wrapped up in one, taking place in the same apartment complex they reside in.

Following into season three with heaps more information, after discovering who killed Bunny and what their motive was, we have more to look forward to in terms of new guest appearances and new murder cases. Season one and two's guest appearances are rich in talent. One episode saw Broadway legend Nathan Lane who played Teddy Dimas in a gripping episode that was expertly filmed entirely in ASL and with no spoken dialogue. Season three is guaranteed to serve even more treats and you can expect its release to be in the summer of this year – despite no official release date confirmed yet.

#7 Succession (Season 4)

Following up on season three is going to be a difficult task, but director Mark Mylod is feeling "really good" about this new series. The teaser trailer that was released on HBO showcased the consequences of the final moments of season three. The toxic family torment will not be going anywhere this next season, and viewers can expect many of the cast to return after the shocking back-stab we witnessed last season.

Who doesn't love to witness more chaos and messy family dynamics? The intricacy of Succession season four will preview in Spring 2023 on HBO and HBO Max.

#8 Loki (Season 2)

Our favourite God of Mischief is making his glorious return in the summer of 2023 in the new series. Loki is the only Marvel series yet that has been renewed for a second series. Production took place in the summer of last year with set pictures circulating that built an even larger hype for the new series.

An exclusive trailer was shown at Disney's D23 Expo but has not been officially released. However, new footage was unveiled in a new Disney+ 2023 preview trailer. The teaser ended with a snippet of TVA agent Mobius surrounded by Loki clones asking in his familiar teasing tone, "a little over the top, don't you think?" Season two will piece together the end of the last episode where Loki returns to a familiar but distant multiverse, and Kang's reign. Expected in Summer this year.

#9 Bridgerton (Season 3)

Bridgerton captured the hearts of everyone with its modern and sensual depiction of the regency period. In 2020, the show arrived on Netflix and soon became the platform's biggest-ever launched series – overtaking the popular series Stranger Things.

The mastermind's behind this beloved period piece are not giving much away about the plot of the new series but have confirmed it will 'get super steamy' in case the previous series' antics weren't enough for you. Hopefully, season three will delve further into Kate and Anthony's relationship after the push-and-pull of the previous series at some point this year. Updates are to be expected shortly.

#10 Dr Who (Season 14)

Each time the Doctor regenerates, they take a little piece of our hearts with them. What is interesting about this series is that a little piece of our hearts is returning for a short while before it's renewed. Jodie Whittaker's run as the Doctor has come to an end, and a familiar face returned making the hearts of thousands sing.

Previous Doctor David Tennant (arguably a fan's favourite) and companion Donna (Catherine Tate) will arrive shortly for the 60th anniversary before passing the mantle over to Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa to be our brand-new doctor. More adventures are on the way to us in Dr Who at the festive period towards the end of this year.