Back in 2009, Ubisoft released a game based on James Cameron's film "Avatar." The cycle is set to repeat itself with the upcoming "Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora," which will be based on the "Avatar: The Way of Water" which launched in theaters on December 16, 2022. To keep fans up to speed, here's what we know about the new Avatar game.

'Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora' overview

"Avatar Frontiers Of Pandora" is an upcoming open-world first-person action-adventure video game based on James Cameron's Avatar film series. The game was developed by Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment, the same developer behind The Division series, according to GameSpot. Rights-owner Disney and James Cameron's Lightstorm Entertainment are also part of the project.

Ubisoft says that "Avatar Frontiers Of Pandora" will take players to the "alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open-world experience." The game is being developed using the newest version of Ubisoft's Snowdrop engine, the same engine used in The Division series.

'Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora' release date, platforms

At the moment, Ubisoft has not yet revealed the "Avatar Frontiers of Pandora" official release date. What is known is that it will be released at some time in Ubisoft's FY 2023–24, which runs from April 1–June 30, 2024. Ubisoft would have probably preferred to launch the game closer to "The Way of Water" movie, which was released on December 16, but the game was delayed.

"Frontiers of Pandora" will be released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Amazon Luna.

'Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora' story

According to GameSpot, the game will not follow the story of "The Way of Water" film "but instead offers players a standalone narrative devised specifically for the game." As a Na'vi character, players will explore the Western Frontier of Pandora, which was not yet explored in the films.