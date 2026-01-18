A medical expert has ignited a fresh wave of public debate after claiming that US President Donald Trump may have suffered a secret medical emergency earlier in 2025. Despite the White House maintaining that the 79-year-old remains in 'excellent health,' Dr. Bruce Davidson, a professor at Washington State University's Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, has presented what he describes as compelling evidence of a 'secret brain stroke'.

Specifically, Davidson notes that while the president has bragged about 'acing' cognitive exams, he has also confessed to undergoing several MRIs last year, which the professor believes were used to monitor the aftermath of a vascular event.

Expert Argues Donald Trump Suffered Left-Sided Brain Episode

The theory emerged during Davidson's recent appearance on The Court of History podcast, where he laid out a series of observations regarding the president's physical and cognitive changes over the past year. 'I think his stroke was on the left side of the brain, which controls the right side of the body,' Davidson claimed, suggesting the event likely occurred 'six months ago or more, earlier in 2025'.

The professor highlighted several 'concerning patterns' as supporting evidence, particularly changes in the president's mobility and speech. Davidson noted that recent footage shows Trump shuffling his feet, a marked departure from the 'striding' gait previously seen during his regular golf outings.

He also pointed to a habit where Trump is seen 'holding his right hand cradled in his left,' alongside earlier episodes in 2025 where he was caught 'garbling words'. While Davidson acknowledged that the president's speech has 'improved upon more recently', he argued these symptoms were consistent with a significant medical event.

Further evidence was observed when the president was seen descending the stairs of Air Force One; despite being right-handed, he maintained a 'tight grip' on the railing with his left hand, a behaviour Davidson describes as consistent with compensating for right-side weakness.

What Davidson calls 'marked episodes of excessive daytime sleepiness' may be the most noticeable to the public. Hypersomnolence is the medical term for this condition, which is common in people who are recovering from a stroke. These claims come after a number of public events where the president seemed to fall asleep. The most recent one was on Jan. 14, 2026, when he signed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, a school milk bill, in the Oval Office.

White House Dismisses Stroke Claims as Donald Trump Battles Minor Ailments

The White House has always denied rumors about the President's neurological health and instead said that the visible signs are due to minor, manageable conditions. In July 2025, the government officially put to rest rumors about Trump's 'swollen ankles' by saying he had chronic venous insufficiency. Sean Barbabella, the president's doctor, wrote in a memo that the condition is 'benign and common' for people over 70. It causes blood to pool in the legs instead of flowing back to the heart efficiently.

Regarding the large bruises frequently spotted on the backs of Trump's hands, the White House has clarified they are a result of his long-term cardiovascular prevention regimen. In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, the president admitted he has 'ignored his doctors' advice' regarding his daily aspirin intake for years, a habit he claims makes his skin more 'susceptible to cuts and bruises.' However, the medical scrutiny appears to have 'gotten under his skin,' leading to recent instances where he has snapped at reporters who pressed for more detailed answers regarding his fitness.

Despite Davidson's theory that the president's use of his left hand to grip railings is a sign of right-side weakness, official reports remain firm on his fitness. Trump himself has frequently boasted about 'acing' multiple cognitive exams to prove his acuity. While he famously finds 'exercise boring' and maintains a preference for fast food, his medical team continues to insist that 'President Trump remains in excellent overall health.'