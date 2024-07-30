As Greece faces unprecedented heatwaves, British tourists are experiencing severe health impacts, including loss of consciousness and even fatalities. The extreme temperatures, often surpassing 40°C, have turned popular holiday spots into dangerous zones for unprepared visitors.

Tragic Incident on Skiathos Island

On Friday, a 66-year-old British traveller tragically drowned at a Greek beach after losing consciousness while swimming. With temperatures on the island soaring to 31°C and offering little respite, it is believed that the intense heat caused the woman to pass out.

The woman, who had left her hotel for a swim at a picturesque beach in the island's south, was discovered unconscious in the water by a lifeguard at Skiathos' Achladies beach. Despite the lifeguard's and a private physician's efforts to perform CPR and rush her to the nearby Skiathos Health Centre, located just seven minutes away by car, she could not be revived.

The woman's body will now be transported to Volos for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. "We have offered consular support to the friends of a British woman who has died in Greece," a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) official told MailOnline.

Government Warnings and Safety Measures

Greek authorities have been issuing warnings and taking precautionary measures to protect both residents and tourists from the dangerous heat. An excessive heat alert has been issued for Skiathos and other regions, following several heat-related fatalities this summer. In June alone, six tourists died due to the extreme heat sweeping across the Mediterranean.

The Greek government has advised visitors to take extra precautions, such as staying hydrated and avoiding strenuous activities during peak heat hours. Popular tourist spots, including the Acropolis in Athens, have faced temporary closures to protect visitors from the severe temperatures, which have reached highs of 43°C. Additionally, wildfires exacerbated by the heat have ravaged parts of Greece, further endangering lives and property.

Heatwaves Claim Lives Across Europe

The severe heat is not confined to Greece alone. On June 24, the body of a German hiker was found in a valley on the island of Crete. The 67-year-old, who was vacationing with his wife, had embarked on a 12.5-mile hike from the Omalos plateau to Sougia. Authorities believe that the hiker became disoriented due to the heat, made a wrong turn, and ultimately succumbed to the extreme conditions.

In May, a 76-year-old British tourist drowned while swimming in the sea on the Greek island of Kalymnos. The man, whose identity remains unknown, was found unresponsive in the water at the port of Vathi. Emergency personnel were unable to rescue him in time.

Furthermore, at least three more tourists—two French women and a retired US police officer—are still missing on Greek islands, adding to the growing list of heat-related incidents.

In early June, health journalist and Daily Mail columnist Dr Michael Mosley died from "heat exhaustion" while crossing the Greek island of Symi. The 67-year-old was found in a rocky area in the Agia Marina resort after a five-day search. Authorities believe that Dr Mosley became disoriented on a mountain path, was overcome by the heat, and sat down to rest, only to lose consciousness.

Rising Heat and Increasing Danger

The summer of 2024 has seen record-breaking temperatures across Europe, with Greece being one of the hardest-hit countries. The combination of intense heat and high humidity poses a significant risk to tourists, particularly those who are unaccustomed to such conditions. To help mitigate the risks associated with the extreme heat, the Red Cross offers the following tips: