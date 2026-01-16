As Brazil's tourism season approaches, authorities and travel experts are issuing stern warnings to visitors—especially male tourists—about a criminal scheme known locally as the 'Goodnight Cinderella' scam, in which unsuspecting holidaymakers are allegedly drugged and robbed after being offered drinks by strangers in nightspots such as Rio de Janeiro.

Student Collapses on Ipanema Beach After Cocktail

In one widely reported incident in August 2025, two British university students were targeted after meeting three women during a night out in the lively Lapa district of Rio de Janeiro. After accepting caipirinha cocktails from the group, one student collapsed unconscious on Ipanema Beach, captured in distressing footage that later circulated online.

Police said the victims were drugged with sedatives and robbed of their mobile phones and cash. Investigators also reported an attempted bank transfer of about £16,000 ($21,480) from one student's account, though only around £2,000 ($2,685) was withdrawn before the account was frozen.

Local Civil Police confirmed that the trio—Amanda Couto Deloca, 23; Mayara Ketelyn Américo da Silva, 26; and Raiane Campos de Oliveira, 27—were linked to the scam, which has been documented in tourist hotspots such as Lapa, Copacabana, and Ipanema.

Fugitive Ringleader Brought to Justice

The alleged ringleader, Raiane Campos de Oliveira, was arrested in Rio de Janeiro in January 2026 after months on the run, police said. Officers monitored her movements as part of a broader drug trafficking operation before making the arrest.

Campos de Oliveira reportedly had 25 prior criminal records, 13 of which were connected to similar scams. At the time of her arrest, police said she had recently been released from a six‑month prison sentence for related crimes.

The two other suspects were previously detained in August and September 2025 and now face charges including qualified robbery and criminal association.

Inside the 'Goodnight Cinderella' Scam

The Goodnight Cinderella scam typically involves well‑dressed individuals—sometimes described as sex workers, escorts, or friendly locals—approaching tourists at bars or nightclubs and offering to buy them drinks.

These beverages are allegedly spiked with powerful sedatives such as Rohypnol, GHB, clonazepam, or scopolamine, which can cause amnesia, disorientation, and incapacitation within minutes.

Once victims are unconscious or unable to defend themselves, the perpetrators reportedly take cash, bank cards, phones, passports, and other valuables before abandoning them or fleeing the scene. Because the drugs can erase memory, many victims have little recollection of what occurred, complicating efforts to identify suspects and recover stolen property.

Authorities have linked the scam to both opportunistic criminal groups and more organised networks that target tourists in Brazilian nightlife districts. Cases have also involved thefts of passports and unauthorised bank transactions, leaving visitors out of pocket and distressed.

Why Foreign Tourists Are Easy Prey

Police and tourism safety advisers say foreign visitors—especially those unfamiliar with the local environment and legal system—can be perceived as easy prey. Many tourists carry high‑limit bank cards, expensive phones, and little knowledge of common scams, making them attractive targets.

In some cases, victims have been left stranded or require medical treatment after the effects of the drugs, adding to concerns about personal safety in major nightlife districts.

Simple Precautions Can Save Your Trip

Travel experts and police recommend that tourists take precautions to reduce the risk of falling victim to such scams:

Never accept drinks from strangers without watching them being prepared.

Keep your drink in sight at all times and do not leave it unattended.

Stay with trusted companions and share your plans with friends or family.

Avoid taking strangers back to your accommodation, whether that is a hotel or a private rental.

Tourism associations also emphasise awareness of surroundings and suggest that visitors stick to reputable venues with security staff and informed personnel.

Tourists Urged to Exercise Caution After Surge in Brazilian Nightlife Scams

Authorities from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) have issued warnings that criminals use dating apps and social encounters to target foreign nationals in Brazil, leading to cases of drink‑spiking, robbery, and theft. Tourists are urged to be cautious and vigilant of their belongings and interactions.

Police and travel safety advocates stress that while Brazil continues to attract millions of visitors each year, awareness and caution are essential to enjoying the country's cultural offerings and nightlife without incident.