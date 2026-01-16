Authorities in the Philippines have confirmed that Russian YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy will be deported to Russia after completing a jail sentence over harassment-related offences filmed during livestreams in Manila.

A formal deportation order has been issued, but Zdorovetskiy has not yet left the country. Officials say his removal will take place once final administrative clearances and travel arrangements are completed, with departure expected within days.

The case has attracted international attention, highlighting how foreign content creators are treated under domestic law and the legal consequences that can arise when online stunts spill into public spaces abroad.

Arrest and Charges in Taguig

Zdorovetskiy was arrested in April 2025 in Bonifacio Global City, a major commercial district in Taguig, Metro Manila. Authorities said he filmed prank-style videos involving members of the public and private security staff, prompting complaints and police intervention.

According to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the conduct included attempting to kiss and grab a security guard, trying to seize the guard's firearm, recording individuals without consent and filming in restricted areas without the required permits. Philippine authorities later designated him an 'undesirable foreign national'.

Several criminal cases were filed under local law, including harassment-related offences. Zdorovetskiy was held in custody under the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology while the cases were heard. Officials said deportation could not proceed until sentencing and all judicial requirements were completed.

Deportation Order Confirmed

On 15 January 2026, the DILG confirmed that Zdorovetskiy had served his sentence and was cleared for deportation. Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the Philippines welcomes foreign visitors but expects them to respect local laws.

'Let this be a reminder to all our visitors here in the Philippines that while we welcome tourists and treat them with respect, we also expect them to follow our laws,' Remulla said. He added that Zdorovetskiy had served his time and would return to Russia without further penalties imposed in the Philippines.

The Bureau of Immigration said a formal deportation order had been issued and was awaiting final clearances from the National Bureau of Investigation and the courts. Coordination with Russian authorities is under way.

Although Zdorovetskiy holds a United States green card, officials confirmed that deportation would proceed on the basis of his Russian citizenship. He is expected to leave the Philippines within days, travelling via Kalibo, Aklan, en route to Moscow.

The Philippine authorities have finally released a deportation order against YouTuber/Streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy after being imprisoned for 9 months serving his sentence.



Vitaly was arrested in April 2025 for harassing locals in Manila, he then faced charges like unjust… pic.twitter.com/zlqFxkp9l7 — PsychxnauT 👽 (@P3ychxnauT) January 16, 2026

Vitaly with a new look as he is set to be deported to Russia after spending over 9 months in a Philippine prison pic.twitter.com/CE45Kjwo5w — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 15, 2026

Noticeable Change in Appearance

Images taken during Zdorovetskiy's detention have circulated online, showing a noticeable change in his appearance since his arrest. Photographs from April 2025 show him clean-shaven with a lean, muscular build that closely matched his earlier online persona.

More recent images from January 2026 show him with a full beard and moustache, a rounder face and a heavier build. His posture appears more subdued, contributing to a markedly different overall presentation. Authorities have not commented on the change, and no statements have been made regarding his health.

Guess his spark of joy was stolen when he went inside pic.twitter.com/6MaMxVdar1 — JustBet 🎲 (@JustBetOnchain) January 15, 2026

Wider Implications for Online Creators

Philippine officials have cited the case as an example of how online popularity does not exempt individuals from domestic regulation. The outcome reinforces that foreign nationals are subject to the same legal standards as residents.

With deportation arrangements nearing completion, Zdorovetskiy's time in the Philippines is drawing to a close. The case underscores the growing scrutiny faced by high-profile content creators operating internationally, and the legal risks that arise when performance-driven online content collides with local law.