Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the cancellation of nearly 40 sailings aboard three of its ships, leaving passengers scrambling for answers and alternatives. The impacted ships include the Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Star, and Norwegian Dawn, with voyages scheduled between November 2025 and April 2026 now removed from the itinerary.

The cruise line has attributed the cancellations to fleet redeployment but has yet to reveal the new plans for the affected vessels. According to Cruise Industry News, Norwegian has promised full refunds and additional compensation for inconvenienced travellers.

Affected Cruises and Their Itineraries

The cancellations span a variety of highly anticipated itineraries:

1. Norwegian Jewel: All cruises departing between 23 November 2025 and 5 April 2026 have been cancelled. The ship had been scheduled to sail five- to 14-night Caribbean and Bahamas cruises departing from Tampa.

2. Norwegian Star: The ship's entire season in South America and Antarctica, scheduled between 20 November 2025 and 14 April 2026, has been cancelled. This included several cruises showcasing the stunning natural beauty of Antarctica and vibrant South American ports.

3. Norwegian Dawn: Voyages between 2 November 2025 and 12 April 2026 have been cancelled. The ship was set to sail 12- to 21-day cruises visiting Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, offering a diverse range of cultural and scenic experiences.

Compensation for Affected Passengers

Passengers impacted by these cancellations will receive a full monetary refund to the original form of payment, according to Travel Weekly. In addition, Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a 10% discount in the form of a Future Cruise Credit (FCC), which can be applied to bookings on future voyages.

The cruise line has assured travel advisors that commissions will be protected for bookings that were already paid in full.

Other Cancellations in 2025 and 2026

In addition to the nearly 40 cancelled cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line has made adjustments to other itineraries. The company cancelled a 14-night South Pacific cruise aboard the Norwegian Sun scheduled for 7 August 2025 due to redeployment.

Two short cruises aboard the Norwegian Getaway, originally scheduled for 17 and 21 August 2026, have also been cancelled due to a full ship charter.

While Norwegian Cruise Line has not disclosed specific details about the redeployment of the affected ships, it is expected that revised itineraries will be announced in the coming months. The company has begun notifying passengers about the cancellations through detailed deployment change letters.

How Passengers Can Proceed

For passengers affected by these cancellations, the first step is to contact Norwegian Cruise Line directly or through their travel advisors to confirm refunds and receive Future Cruise Credits. Travellers should review their options for rebooking on alternative itineraries or securing new travel plans.

As Norwegian Cruise Line works to redeploy its fleet, customers are advised to monitor announcements for replacement sailings and updates regarding the affected ships. While the cancellations have disrupted travel plans, Norwegian's compensation packages provide some consolation for inconvenienced passengers.