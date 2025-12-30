Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are facing backlash for their gift to Barker's daughter, Alabama.

In the 20-year-old's TikTok post, she revealed that she received a lingerie set for Christmas, with most of the items reportedly picked by Kourtney.

The total gifts were worth over £160,000 ($200,000), and an assistant is said to have done the shopping using Barker's credit card. While some defended it as part of Alabama's style, many found it creepy and inappropriate, saying it crossed boundaries between parenting and sexualisation.

Travis Barker Takes the Heat

Alabama herself said, 'my dad went a little crazy at Agent Provocateur', which others interpreted as her seeing how over-the-top the lingerie gift from Barker was. Commenters noted that even if an assistant did the shopping, it still felt wrong.

One person suggested that given Alabama's career choices, it might be a 'not a bad investment', while another argued she could 'just chill for the rest of her life', meaning she didn't need to be sexualised or prepared for fame in this way.

A lot of people were clear about their discomfort on a subreddit discussion. One wrote, 'I could never imagine my parents, especially my dad, buying me lingerie 🤮'. Others compared it to normal childhood underwear, like 'Superman underpants for my brothers and Wonder Woman underpants for me', pointing out that lingerie is just too much.

When Lingerie Gifts Go Wrong

Some users tried to explain that lingerie gifts can be normal in certain situations, like bridal showers, usually from mothers or other women. But a father buying it crosses a line. A redditor said, 'Wedding gifts of lingerie from mature women shouldn't be weird... But that same type of gift from a man or my father, that's definitely awkward and inappropriate'. Many agreed, saying the situation shows a lack of boundaries.

Other Reddit users shared personal stories of parents buying underwear when they were kids. One said it was fine for fun or practical underwear but lingerie was 'eww!'

Rich Kid Problems – Or Something Else?

Some commenters explained that Barker probably didn't personally pick out the gifts, since an assistant handled the shopping using Barker's credit card and likely Alabama's Christmas list. One user said, 'Be real... these people are incredibly wealthy. They gave an assistant a credit card and Alabama's list, then instructed her to buy it all. Barker didn't go panty shopping for his daughter'.

Still, even if they didn't personally shop, people were still unsettled by the choice.

The price of the items added to the public's reaction. Some guessed a £19,000 ($24,000) purse and £4,800 ($6,000) thigh-high boots were included. People criticised the lavishness, saying it made the gift feel even more shocking and uncomfortable. There was also a comment on her TikTok post saying the full price of her gift hauls would be enough to cover a 'year's worth of bills'.

While the public's reaction online was mostly negative, some defended that all the gifts came from each gifter's pocket and were up to Alabama's taste. One summed it up, saying, 'I think she would like the stuff they got based on her style, but who knows. That's something for Alabama to decide. It's pushy and creepy', pointing to the criticism to the type of gifts she proudly showed.

Fans of the 20-year-old also pointed out that the large gift haul 'makes sense', since her birthday falls on 24 December, meaning many relatives and friends likely combined birthday and Christmas presents.