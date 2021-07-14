Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker often make each other blush on social media ever since they confirmed their relationship earlier this year. In the latest, Kourtney told her boyfriend exactly what she wants for him while reacting to one of his pictures.

Barker took to his Instagram account on Monday, July 12, to share a series of candid pictures of himself and his girlfriend smiling while holding hands, and one photograph of his tattoed hands holding Kardashian's foot. The 45-year-old captioned the post with a male and female vampire emoji.

The reality TV star took to the comment section to react to the musician's gesture, and wrote, "I want to suck your blood." The Blink-182 drummer also replied to her comment, writing, "@kourtneykardash My favorite."

Read more Kim Kardashian denies hooking up with sister Kourtney's boyfriend Travis Barker

The reality TV star had also shared the same photographs on her Instagram account, in addition to two of her solo pictures. She captioned the pictures, "swipe for happy girl."

The pictures were from the couple's recent trip to Las Vegas, where they attended the UFC 264 fight on Saturday. Kardashian opted for a shiny, silver halter top and a black mini skirt for the night, while Barker wore a white tank that he paired with a leather jacket, a black beanie, and a metallic skull necklace.

The duo, who have known each other for several years now, started dating late last year. A source told People magazine in January that the pair had "been dating for about a month or two" and were "friends for a long time but it's turned romantic."

They made their relationship Instagram official over Valentine's Day weekend, when the reality TV star shared a picture of their hands clasped together. Barker also shared a picture of what may have been his gift to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star- a diamond anklet.

An insider said that he had liked Kardashian for a "long time and she just got more open to the idea." The source said, "He's a good guy and a really great dad. Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."