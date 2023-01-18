Kourtney Kardashian has been vocal about wanting to grow her family with her husband Travis Barker. She even tried to get pregnant through IVF but when that failed, sources claimed she went the natural way and is now reportedly pregnant.

"Friends are whispering that Kourtney is pregnant with her miracle baby!" a source told Life & Style magazine in its Jan. 23 issue, adding that "she's been showing all the signs."

She has reportedly not been drinking alcoholic drinks and "has been taking life a bit easier." The source claimed the mum-of-three is travelling less, exercising less, and doing less stressful work. "It really seems like she's gone into a nesting mode!"

Fans are convinced that the 42-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star subtly announced her pregnancy during a Christmas party with the family. She and the Blink 182 drummer shared a couple of photos and netizens believe that in one of the snaps she flaunted a baby bump.

Read more Kourtney Kardashian shocks her family as she brands Travis Barker with new tattoo

In the picture, Kardashian wore a body-hugging white dress and had one hand placed on her belly while she closed her eyes. Meanwhile, Barker stood behind her looking straight at the camera.

Over on Instagram, netizens wondered if she subtly announced her pregnancy with her hand gesture. One wrote, "She's pregnant?" and another commented, "Hand on a baby bump?"

Another wrote a praying hand emoji and wrote, "Baby on the way."

Kardashian and Barker "would be happy with a baby girl or a baby boy," the source said adding that the couple's "pregnancy wishes appear to be coming true, and that's all that matters."

The reality TV star is already a mum to sons Mason and Reign, and daughter Penelope from her previous relationship with Scott Disick. Meanwhile, the rockstar is also a dad to son Landon and daughter Alabama from his past marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian has been open about wanting to have a baby with Barker. She admitted in season 1 of Hulu's "The Kardashians" that she did IVF and admitted that it "hasn't been the most amazing experience." In the show, her mother, Kris Jenner, slammed netizens who assumed that her daughter is pregnant just because she gained weight and called them "rude." Earlier in December 2022, Kardashian shared that she stopped IVF. She has also yet to address claims that she is pregnant with her miracle baby.