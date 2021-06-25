Mark Hoppus received the support of his fellow Blink-182 member Travis Barker after he announced his cancer diagnosis on Wednesday.

The 49-year old took to Twitter to share that he has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for "the past three months." He admitted that "it sucks" and that he is scared. "At the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this," he added.

Hoppus continued that he still has "months of treatment ahead" of him, but he is trying to be positive amid his cancer battle.

"But I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all," he added.

Hoppus, who is the bassist and co-lead vocalist of Blink-182, also shared then deleted a photo on his Instagram Stories. It showed him at a doctor's office in which he wrote, "Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please."

Following his announcement, Barker and bandmate Tom DeLonge sent their prayers and expressed their support. Calling him his brother, Barker said he will be there for Hoppus as he beats cancer.

"Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon," he told E! News.

DeLonge took to Twitter to share that he has "been aware" of Hoppus' cancer diagnosis for a while now." He also sent him some words of encouragement as he wrote, "and to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. #WeHaveHisBack."

Carson Daly, who befriended Hoppus during his "Total Request Live" days, remembered the fun and wonderful moments they shared as he too, shared his support.

"I'm thinking & praying for my friend @markhoppus from @blink182 who announced he's fighting cancer. We may not speak everyday, but I hold in my heart such incredible memories of a time long ago, when we shared a stage & a mic doing what we both loved so much," he wrote on Instagram adding that he has always been "such a fan" and considered Hoppus "one of the best people I've met in the business."

"I'm here, we're all here, right with you on this fight. Stay positive & you'll beat this thing with the same ease that you Tom & Trav had when you ran naked around the MTV studios back in the day. Love you, bro. You got this," Daly concluded.

Hoppus did not say what type of cancer he has and at what stage it is.