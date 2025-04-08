Speculations about NFL star Travis Kelce's retirement have been circulating since his recent loss at Super Bowl 2025. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end lost the final match to the Philadelphia Eagles in February, leading to a heartbreak which has fuelled a winning comeback in the next season.

However, as Kelce and his team gear up to secure a victory in the next league, recent reports have raised eyebrows over the 'reason' behind Kelce's poor performance in the last season. According to reports, the tight end might be attributing part of his non-performing finals to distractions caused by his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift. But is there any truth to the claim? Here is what you need to know.

A Setback in the Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs went through a crushing defeat at Super Bowl LVIII in February. Kelce, who is famous for his dynamic play, failed to show his magic on the field, and speculation began to swirl about what contributed to his loss or, more specifically, 'who' contributed to his loss.

After the match, several reports indicated that the growing attention to Kelce's relationship with Swift may have been a factor, pointing to a lavish pre-game dinner just days before the final match. Swift, who was also in attendance during the big game, was booed when she appeared on the big screen, and she even reacted with 'What's going on?'

However, neither Kelce nor Swift reacted to all these claims but the NFL star is now reportedly reflecting on the impact of his personal life on his performance. According to a source, the fame generated by his romance with Swift could have played a role in his underperforming season. 'Taylor and Travis have learned that so much attention on their relationship is not the best thing,' one insider revealed to Daily Mail.

Swift's Influence Is Not the Culprit

Amidst the blame-game speculations, sources close to Kece have made it clear that he does not want to place the blame solely on his relationship with Swift. According to the source, Kelce has stated that the Super Bowl loss was simply a 'bad day at the office,' and he is not looking it as an excuse. 'Travis's outside ventures and relationship with Taylor took lots of his time this past season but he refuses to put blame on either her or everything else,' the source said.

'Had they won, different discussions would be happening right now about everything in his world and life,' the source added.

However, the insider also shared that Kelce is now fully focused on improving his performance and leading the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl. 'Travis is going all in for this season and the only thing that could derail him would be injury. Losing the Super Bowl was a major blow, as he wants to be someone that can have it all and one who can handle having it all,' the source said.

A New Approach to Privacy

Along with his focus on his game, Kelce has also reportedly decided to keep his personal life out of the limelight. '[She and Kelce] don't have to be the centre of attention anymore and are going to often not be seen out and about as much as they have been,' the source revealed, adding that 'the couple are doing great.'

The insider added that since Kelce is leaning towards retirement post this season, he is going to play even harder. 'His on-field play needs to improve, and he knows that, especially since he is on his last contracted season and is heavily leaning towards retirement after this season,' the source said. 'He is going to keep his head down, play better, train harder and not allow any unnecessary drama to ruin anything along the way.'

Only time will tell if Kelce is, in fact, opting for a retirement after the upcoming season, but one thing remains clear: his eyes are on the prize. As far as his relationship with Taylor Swift goes, the pair seems to be keeping it low and now prefers to hang out privately more than ever.