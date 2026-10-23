Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce said on New Heights that marrying Taylor Swift brought an unexpected NFL perk. InStyle reported his remarks on 21 October, including his account of people approaching him with stories about watching football with their daughters.

For context, Swift has regularly attended Kelce's games since they began dating in 2023. The couple married at Madison Square Garden in New York on 3 July 2026, according to InStyle's account of the podcast episode. Kelce spoke about conversations with fans, not a measurable rise in the Chiefs' support.

The Travis Kelce Perk Is More Personal Than a Fan Count

The exchange began with a question from Travis Kelce's brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce. 'How many Chiefs fans have been added because of Taylor?' he asked. Travis Kelce did not give a figure and did not refer to ticket sales, audience data or any other measure of Taylor Swift's effect on the team's following.

Instead, he described people approaching him away from the stadium. He said they tell him about watching football with their daughters, and that these accounts make up most of the football conversations he has with people in public.

Kelce did not say that every parent and daughter became Kansas City Chiefs supporters because of Swift, or that the team's fanbase had measurably changed. He recounted what he has been told about how some families watch games together.

Those comments do not establish a wider trend across the league. They set out how he understands Swift's influence when fans speak to him about the team.

Kelce said he had not expected that type of response when he began dating Swift, 'let alone' when he asked her to marry him. He described the influx of interest as 'pretty cool' and said people had thanked him.

He mentioned the additional attention on the Chiefs alongside the team's recent Super Bowl appearances, without attributing it solely to Swift.

Travis Kelce on Taylor Swift and the Chiefs Conversation

Taylor Swift has become a regular presence at Kansas City Chiefs games since the couple's relationship began in 2023, with her appearances bringing additional attention to Kelce's public career. Kelce has described a series of conversations with fans about the impact of Swift's interest in the team.

He said those conversations focused on how supporters watch games together after the cameras are no longer on the couple. In particular, he recounted being told that watching the sport with daughters had become a moment families wanted to share.

The podcast account did not quantify any effect on attendance or viewership, and Kelce's comments do not establish how much of the team's audience is attributable to Swift. They record the interactions he says he has when people approach him to talk about football.

Kelce did not offer an overall estimate of how many fans have raised the subject, and the episode did not provide one. He said more people now approach him, often with a story about a parent and daughter watching the game together.

Swift attended the Chiefs' 18 October game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium, which Kansas City won, InStyle reported. She had performed four songs at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles earlier the same day.