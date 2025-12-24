A newly released U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) docket related to Jeffrey Epstein contains an allegation that Trump raped a woman alongside Epstein, a claim the DOJ has publicly dismissed as unsubstantiated and false.

The latest tranche of documents, disclosed on 23 December 2025 under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, includes raw tips and reports previously held by federal law enforcement. Among them is FBI file EFTA00020518, dated 27 October 2020, which references an alleged incident involving Trump and Epstein from the mid-1990s.

The document, heavily redacted, records a tip from a limousine driver recounting a phone call in 1995 during which Trump repeatedly invoked the name 'Jeffrey' and spoke about 'abusing some girl'. According to the unverified report, an unnamed woman said: 'he raped me ... Donald J. Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein,' noting the encounter occurred when 'some girl with a funny name 'took me into a fancy hotel or building'.'

Department Of Justice Rejects Allegation

The Justice Department has made clear that inclusion of such materials in the release does not constitute verification or evidence of criminal conduct.

In an official statement accompanying the document disclosure, the DOJ described these and similar references to Trump as 'untrue and sensationalist claims' that were submitted shortly before the 2020 election and noted that, had the claims been credible, they likely would have been used during that campaign.

The DOJ further highlighted that unverified allegations and 'raw tips' are often included in federal investigative files. The department's release emphasised its legal obligation to publish documents under the Transparency Act, even if the contents have not been corroborated or investigated fully.

The statement stressed that there is no indication in the files of any formal suspicion, predication for investigation, or charges against Trump stemming from the allegation.

Nature Of The Files And Redactions

The newly published batch consists of nearly 30,000 pages of assorted materials related to Epstein's criminal prosecution and associated federal enquiries.

Many of the entries are heavily redacted, particularly concerning names and identifying details of victims, witnesses and third parties. The files contain law enforcement emails, raw tips submitted by members of the public, notes from federal prosecutors, flight logs, subpoena records and other investigatory records.

One internal email from the Southern District of New York included in this release notes that Trump flew on Epstein's private jet 'many more times than previously has been reported' between 1993 and 1996. Some flight entries reportedly list Trump, Epstein and an unnamed 20-year-old woman aboard together.

Officials from both political parties have raised concerns over the pace and completeness of the releases. Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA), co-author of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, has criticised the volume of redactions and urged the DOJ to explain the withheld material to Congress.

Context: Epstein Investigation And Legal Mandates

The Epstein Files Transparency Act was enacted to compel the DOJ to make public federal records connected to the late financier's prosecution and related enquiries. Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in federal custody in August 2019; Ghislaine Maxwell, his former associate, was later convicted of sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

The law stipulates that non-privileged files be made available to the public, with protections for victims' identities and ongoing investigations.

Despite these mandates, the release process has been contentious. Only a fraction of the DOJ's total holdings related to Epstein have been disclosed so far, with Deputy Attorney-General Todd Blanche stating the department holds roughly one million pages of material and faces challenges balancing transparency with privacy and legal constraints.

Several Democratic lawmakers have warned that extensive redactions and the staggered release could obscure critical information. They have also threatened legal actions to compel fuller disclosure of the records.

The Trump campaign and allies have rejected the allegations, aligning with the DOJ's stance that the claims lack substantiation. Senior Trump advisers have framed the release as politically motivated, emphasising that media and opposition forces have repeatedly tried, and failed, to substantiate such claims over many years.