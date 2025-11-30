Garry Kasparov has intensified his criticism of political figures in the United States, warning that individuals aligned with Donald Trump are treating the Russia–Ukraine war as a personal business venture rather than a global security crisis.

Speaking before diplomats, defence officials and policy leaders at the Halifax International Security Forum, Kasparov said Ukraine's fate is being reduced to a transactional opportunity for political and financial gain, accusing Trump's allies of pushing proposals that would 'sell Ukraine' while enabling Russian expansionism.

The activist's comments have drawn attention across Western capitals as debates in Washington continue to shape the future of US support for Ukraine. By directly linking Trump's political network to what he described as a profit-driven approach to the conflict, Kasparov positioned the war not only as a frontline struggle in Europe but as a test of political integrity within the United States.

His warning comes at a moment when Ukraine's battlefield momentum and long-term security depend heavily on sustained Western assistance.

Kasparov Accuses Donald Trump Allies Of Turning War Into A Business Deal

Kasparov, a former World Chess Champion and one of the most prominent figures in the Russian pro-democracy movement, said a 'peace plan' circulated among Trump-aligned circles resembled what he called a 'real estate deal' that would benefit Trump's family and legitimise Russia's territorial gains.

While he did not identify specific individuals, he argued that such proposals were being positioned as pragmatic solutions when, in reality, they risked rewarding Moscow for its invasion. He warned that the plan would transform Ukraine's territorial integrity into a tradable asset, framing it as a negotiation designed to 'enrich the Trump's family'.

Kasparov added that the approach was being promoted by people who treat the conflict as a private transaction rather than a matter of international law, suggesting they saw themselves as brokers of a settlement favourable to Russia.

Kasparov also stressed Ukraine's pivotal role in European security, stating that the country 'remains the only force holding back the Russian army from advancing further into Europe'. He urged Western governments not to succumb to political fatigue or short-term calculations, saying wavering support would embolden Russia and undermine the stability of NATO's eastern flank.

His comments build on years of criticism directed at Western governments, which he believes have repeatedly underestimated Moscow's geopolitical ambitions. Kasparov has long argued that authoritarian states interpret hesitation or compromise from democratic nations as weakness, a principle he said remains evident in how Russia reads the current political tensions in Washington.

Washington Debate Deepens as Donald Trump Influence Shapes Ukraine Policy

Kasparov's warnings come amid deepening political divisions in the United States over military aid for Ukraine. In Congress, lawmakers from both parties have struggled to reach consensus on new funding packages, with some Republicans calling for reduced assistance or immediate negotiations with Russia.

Trump's stated scepticism of continued aid has significantly influenced the debate, energising allies who argue for a more transactional approach to foreign policy. The uncertainty has raised concerns across Europe, where diplomats fear that a shift in US policy could alter the balance of the conflict.

Analysts say Ukraine's ability to maintain momentum on the battlefield is directly tied to international military support, making the political signals emerging from Washington particularly consequential. While Kasparov used forceful language to describe the motivations of Trump's allies, no US government agency has confirmed allegations of financial impropriety or corruption related to discussions of a Ukraine settlement.

His remarks function as a warning based on his long-standing assessment of Russian strategy and his belief that certain political actors in the United States are susceptible to transactional diplomacy that benefits Moscow. European officials have echoed similar concerns in recent months, cautioning that any retreat by the United States would weaken Western deterrence and reshape calculations across NATO.

With the war entering another year and Russian forces maintaining pressure along multiple fronts, Kasparov said political instability in the West risks creating openings that the Kremlin is prepared to exploit. As the US continues to debate its future role, Kasparov's intervention underscores how domestic politics in Washington now intersect with the broader global struggle over Russia's war in Ukraine. He is expected to continue raising alarms as the conflict evolves and scrutiny intensifies over the influence of Donald Trump's political network on US foreign policy.