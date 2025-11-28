Pakistan faces political turmoil after an unverified Afghan social media post alleged Imran Khan was 'tortured' and 'killed' in custody — a claim swiftly denied by Adiala Jail. His son, Kasim, is demanding 'proof of life', saying Khan is being held in a death cell, while his sisters report police assault and a six-week denial of access in defiance of court orders

The 72-year-old PTI founder remains in near-total isolation. Sisters Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan were allegedly assaulted. Family denied visits since 16 October despite Islamabad High Court orders for twice-weekly access, Prokerala reported.

KP Chief Minister Afridi Denied Access 8th Time

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi was blocked for the eighth time on Thursday, defying court directives. He staged a sit-in, telling reporters: 'I am the representative of 45 million people of a province, coming for the eighth time. Why am I not being allowed to meet Imran Khan?'. PTI alleges military oversight of civilian facilities.

Family Raises Alarms Over Access, Safety, and Alleged Police Violence

Sisters described the Punjab Police violence outside Adiala Jail on Tuesday. Noreen Niazi said: 'I was seized by my hair, thrown violently to the ground'. They demanded an investigation into a 'brutal' and 'orchestrated' attack.

Imran Khan's son Kasim escalated: 'No proof of life... held in death cell under solitary confinement with zero transparency for six weeks'. 'No phone calls, no meetings. Me and my brother have had no contact'. he posted on X, urging global intervention to hold authorities 'legally, morally, internationally accountable'. Timing coincided with CM Afridi's sit-in.

My father has been under arrest for 845 days. For the past six weeks, he has been kept in solitary confinement in a death cell with zero transparency. His sisters have been denied every visit, even with clear court orders allowing access. There have been no phone calls, no… pic.twitter.com/VZm26zM4OF — Kasim Khan (@Kasim_Khan_1999) November 27, 2025

Death Rumours Spark Violent Protests​

Afghan accounts claimed the military ordered Khan's killing. '#WhereIsImranKhan' trended on X. Thousands of PTI supporters tried storming Adiala Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday as police deployed tear gas.

Adiala Jail administration issued a statement on Wednesday denying the reports. 'There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala jail. He is fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention,' officials said. However, the refusal to grant family access has undermined public confidence in these assurances.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari demanded that the government 'clearly dismiss and clarify the rumour and immediately arrange a meeting between Imran and his family'. According to Arab News, the party noted that even a petition submitted to the Federal Constitutional Court seeking visitation rights was rejected without explanation.

Information Blackout Fuels Alarm

Khan's legal team reports that authorities have withheld books, newspapers, and essential reading materials, preventing consultations with lawyers on pending cases. PTI claims a 'communication blackout' amid confirmed prison signal jammers has cut off communication from prison, sparking concerns among supporters and rights groups over restricted legal access and transparency.

The family revealed jail officials said no meetings until Army Chief Asim Munir's extension: 'Why tie family access to a government servant's extension?' they questioned. Sister Noreen Niazi highlighted the prior three-week solitary confinement exceeding prison manual limits, with no electricity, books, or outside contact amid summer heat.​

Constitutional Standoff Escalates

Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023 on corruption and terrorism charges he calls politically motivated, triggering nationwide protests and mass PTI arrests. PTI spokesperson Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari told Arab News: 'Family visitation is a legal right under Pakistan Prison Rules, not a favor'. The standoff pits a provincial chief minister against federal authority as court orders remain ignored.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi's eighth denial and sit-in represent a rare constitutional breach, with PTI alleging military oversight of civilian facilities. Thousands clashed outside Adiala Jail; police used tear gas after storm attempts. Protests paused after unfulfilled access promises, marking serious tension in Pakistan's federal system.