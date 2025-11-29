US President Donald Trump has announced he will grant a 'full and complete pardon' to former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández, the onetime leader serving a 45-year sentence in a US prison for orchestrating a major cocaine trafficking conspiracy.

In a statement posted to Truth Social days before Honduras holds its presidential election, Trump confirmed his intention to pardon Hernández while publicly endorsing conservative candidate Nasry 'Tito' Asfura.

Trump wrote: 'Additionally, I will be granting a full and complete pardon to former President Juan Orlando Hernandez who has been, according to many people that I greatly respect, treated very harshly and unfairly. This cannot be allowed to happen, especially now, after Tito Asfura wins the election, when Honduras will be on its way to great political and financial success.'

He also tied US political and financial support directly to the election's outcome: 'If Tito Asfura wins for President of Honduras, because the United States has so much confidence in him, his policies, and what he will do for the great people of Honduras, we will be very supportive. If he doesn't win, the United States will not be throwing good money after bad, because a wrong leader can only bring catastrophic results to a country.'

Trump appealed to voters: 'Vote for Tito Asfura for president, and congratulations to Juan Orlando Hernandez on your upcoming pardon. Make Honduras great again.'

Cartel Ties and 'Narco-State' Allegations

Hernández served as Honduras' president from 2014 to 2022 but was accused by US prosecutors of collaborating with drug traffickers long before reaching office.

Evidence presented at trial alleged that he helped facilitate the transport of more than 400 tonnes of cocaine from Honduras into the United States, using state resources to secure shipping routes and protect cartel operations.

Prosecutors said the former Honduras president exploited his authority over the police and military, turning sections of the security forces into escorts for drug convoys and shielding traffickers from law enforcement crackdowns.

One prosecutor told the court that the Honduran leader and his network had effectively 'paved a cocaine superhighway to the United States'.

The alleged scheme generated millions of dollars in bribes that were used to bankroll political campaigns, secure loyalty from officials, and maintain Hernández's grip on power.

Throughout the proceedings, Hernández denied any involvement in drug trafficking and claimed that the trial relied on testimony from convicted traffickers seeking reduced sentences. He dismissed their statements as the words of 'professional liars'.

Verdict and Sentencing

In March 2024, after a three-week jury trial in Manhattan, Hernández was found guilty on all counts of conspiracy to import cocaine, weapons violations including the possession and use of machine guns, and related charges. He was sentenced on 26 June 2024 to 45 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $8 million (£6 million) in fines.

At sentencing, the presiding judge characterised the former president's leadership as emblematic of a 'narco-state', in which the facade of public office concealed a partnership with organised crime.

Backlash Over the Pardon Plan

Trump's announcement has prompted strong reactions from human rights organisations, prosecutors and anti-corruption campaigners who fear the pardon would undermine years of cross-border efforts to dismantle state-linked narcotics networks.

Critics warn that overturning such a landmark conviction would set a dangerous precedent by signalling that even senior political figures convicted of large-scale criminal conspiracies can evade accountability through political intervention.

Analysts also argue that the move risks weakening public confidence in judicial systems at a time when many Latin American nations are trying to curb entrenched corruption.

Election and Political Implications

The pardon pledge, coupled with Trump's endorsement of Asfura, has created an additional political flashpoint in Honduras' election campaign. Observers note that framing US financial support as conditional on electoral outcomes risks entangling US foreign policy with domestic political contests in Central America.

Political analysts say the timing of Trump's announcement may influence both voter sentiment and diplomatic relationships, particularly given Asfura's campaign emphasis on international economic support and stability.

What Happens Next

Under US law, the president holds constitutional authority to issue pardons unilaterally. If Trump formally signs the pardon, Hernández's conviction would be vacated and his remaining prison sentence terminated.

Legal experts caution that a US pardon would not automatically shield Hernández from possible investigations or prosecutions in other jurisdictions, nor would it erase concerns about corruption within Honduran institutions.

Still, the symbolic impact would be substantial. Hernández became one of the few former heads of state ever convicted in a US court for cartel collaboration. Trump's proposed pardon now raises questions about whether that historic precedent will endure or be undone by executive power.