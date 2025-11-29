Clear communication is crucial during high-level diplomatic meetings, especially between world leaders who do not share a common language. While largely invisible to observers, interpreters play a vital role in ensuring accurate dialogue.

That role came under scrutiny following the meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday after transcripts of their conversation were released to the media.

Observers noted that the Russian-to-Hungarian interpreter assigned to Orbán's delegation appeared to struggle, mistranslating or oversimplifying several key statements made by Putin during the talks.

Hungarian news outlet Telex published a detailed breakdown comparing Putin's original remarks with the interpreter's live translations, taken from the livestream of the meeting.

The analysis highlighted multiple discrepancies in both wording and tone, raising concerns that portions of the discussion were not conveyed accurately to Orbán.

What Was Said Versus What Was Interpreted

The published transcript began after formal greetings, with Putin stating:

'I am pleased to note that, regardless of the complexity of the current situation, our relations have been preserved and are developing.'

The interpreter relayed this to Orbán as: 'I am very happy to be able to highlight that our relations are continuing to develop.'

From that point onward, critics said the translations became noticeably vaguer. Putin's simple remark, 'We have known each other for a long time,' was interpreted as: 'I am glad that you have come to visit us.'

Putin's nuanced comment: 'Our views on certain issues, including international affairs, do not necessarily converge... But there is an atmosphere between us that allows us to discuss any issue openly,' was rendered into a broader and more positive statement for Orbán: 'Our cooperation at the international level is also good... So here we are cooperating and we are continuing to develop cooperation and work in all kinds of sectors.'

Ukraine And Trade Issues Also Misrepresented

When Putin spoke about Ukraine, a segment that the transcript noted was phrased carefully, the interpreter summarised it loosely as: 'And I know that international politics of course have an impact on you.'

The interpreter also failed to precisely convey Putin's remarks on declining trade between Hungary and Russia. Putin said: 'As far as bilateral relations are concerned, I regret to see that trade has declined compared to last year, mainly due to external restrictions, but still to a significant degree, by 23 percent.'

Orbán instead heard: 'Last year also brought changes, and it was not so easy for us either.'

Public Glimpse Into Diplomatic Mechanics

The livestream and wider circulation of video from the meeting offered the public a rare glimpse into how such diplomatic discussions unfold, highlighting how heavily outcomes depend on the accuracy of interpretation.

Analysts noted that small translation errors can significantly alter tone, context and perceived intent between leaders, particularly during sensitive discussions involving trade and ongoing conflict.

By contrast, Putin's interpreter translating from Hungarian into Russian was reported to have accurately conveyed Orbán's own remarks.

Addressing the war between Russia and Ukraine, Orbán told Putin that Hungary is willing to contribute to peace negotiations, arguing that a successful resolution would benefit both regional security and his country's economy.

'I will tell you what I have said before: Hungary is interested in peace and we very much hope that the proposals on the table will lead to a ceasefire and peace,' Orbán said.