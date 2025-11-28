In a volatile holiday message that shattered the typical Thanksgiving spirit, President Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of personal insults and racial slurs, targeting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and the state's Somali community.

The furious post, shared late at night on his Truth Social platform, marks a sharp escalation in rhetoric, moving beyond political disagreement into personal attacks on mental capacity and citizenship. Trump, 79, did not mince words as he directed a slur at Walz and questioned the legal status of Representative Ilhan Omar, sparking immediate backlash from leaders and residents across the state.

Trump's 'Retarded' Slur Sparks Outrage

The President's message centred on a direct and offensive attack against Tim Walz, the Democratic governor who recently ran alongside Kamala Harris in her failed presidential bid. In a statement that stunned political observers for its crudeness, Trump referred to the governor as 'seriously retarded', a slur widely condemned by disability advocates. He accused Walz of negligence, claiming the governor allowed 'Somalian gangs' to terrorise residents.

'The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both,' Trump wrote in the blistering post.

This language marks a significant departure from standard political discourse, using a term that has long been recognised as hate speech against people with intellectual disabilities. The attack appears to be part of a broader strategy to delegitimise Walz's leadership in Minnesota, a state Trump has frequently targeted in his political rallies.

Donald Trump finally posts a Thanksgiving message — and uses it to call Governor Tim Walz “seriously retarded.” pic.twitter.com/vvrKs6J0O9 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 28, 2025

Attacks on Ilhan Omar and Somali Residents

Trump's invective did not stop at Tim Walz; he also launched a racially charged attack on Representative Ilhan Omar and the broader Somali community in Minnesota.

He described Omar, a frequent target of his ire, as the 'worst "Congressman/woman in our country and mocked her religious attire, stating she is 'always wrapped in her swaddling hijab. Going further, Trump cast doubt on her citizenship without evidence, claiming the Somali-born lawmaker probably came into the USA illegally'.

These comments were paired with baseless assertions about the safety of Minnesota's streets. Trump painted a dystopian picture of the state, alleging that 'Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for "prey" as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone'.

This rhetoric comes just days after Trump ordered a review of all green cards from Somalia and 18 other nations. He also threatened to terminate temporary protected status for Somalis in Minnesota, a move that would affect thousands of legal residents in a state that is home to roughly 80,000 Somali people—the largest such population in the US.

Walz Hits Back at Mental Fitness

Governor Tim Walz wasted little time in responding to the insults, though he chose to pivot the conversation away from the slur and towards Trump's own fitness for office. Rather than engaging in a war of words over the specific insults, Walz challenged the transparency of Trump's recent medical claims.

'Release the MRI results,' Walz posted on X, a direct reference to Trump's recent assertion that a medical checkup had returned 'perfect' results.

Release the MRI results. https://t.co/v5iTvLwER9 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) November 28, 2025

This retort highlights a growing Democratic strategy of questioning the 79-year-old president's cognitive health, turning his own attacks on competency back against him. When reached for further comment by local media, Walz's office directed reporters back to this social media post, letting the brevity of the response speak for itself.

Immigration Policy Shifts and 'Reverse Migration'

The context for this outburst appears to be a recent violent incident in Washington, DC, involving a 29-year-old Afghan national accused of shooting two National Guard members.

The suspect, who had previously worked with the CIA during the Afghanistan War, has been charged in an attack that left one service member dead and another critically wounded.

Seizing on this tragedy, Trump used his Thanksgiving message to call for drastic changes to US immigration policy. He vowed to 'permanently pause migration' from poorer nations and introduced the concept of 'reverse migration' as a necessary solution.

'Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation,' Trump declared.

He later expanded on this threat, stating he would suspend immigration 'from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to recover fully'.

However, the President provided no details on how such a sweeping policy would be implemented, nor did he specify which nations would be classified under this designation.

The message concluded with a jarring shift in tone, offering a holiday greeting that excluded his political enemies. 'Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won't be here for long!'