British documentary maker Mark Christopher Lee has made the astonishing claim that Donald Trump is preparing to deliver what he calls 'the most important announcement in human history' during the 2026 World Cup. The filmmaker alleges Washington insiders have confirmed the US President has already written a speech that will reveal mankind has made first contact with aliens. Lee predicts Trump will address the nation on 8 July 2026, whilst billions watch the football tournament in the US—exactly 79 years after the US Army released an official statement announcing it had recovered a 'flying disk' following a reported UFO crash in Roswell, New Mexico.

The controversial claim comes as Trump faces mounting pressure from whistleblowers and UFO researchers to disclose what the US Government allegedly knows about extraterrestrial life. On 8 July 1947, the Roswell Army Air Field public information office announced the recovery of a 'flying disk', only for the military to retract the statement the following day, claiming the debris had been a weather balloon used for monitoring Soviet nuclear tests.

Speech Already Written, Sources Claim

Lee said that sources close to the Trump administration have informed him the disclosure speech is complete and ready for delivery. 'Sources close to the Trump administration tell me the speech is complete and ready. This is not a drill,' the filmmaker said. 'This is not speculation. This is the real deal. The date is no coincidence.'

He added that 8 July 'marks the historic moment in 1947 when the world first learned of the captured flying saucer in New Mexico before the cover story kicked in'. The documentary maker said choosing the 79th anniversary sends a clear message that 'the decades of denial are over'. He claimed the truth that crashed in the desert all those years ago will finally be acknowledged from the highest office in the land. 'This will be the most important announcement in human history.'

'President Trump is preparing to tell the world what many of us have known for years—we are not alone,' he said. 'And the US Government has known it since at least 1947. First contact protocols are being discussed at the highest levels. 2026 is the year everything changes.'

Lee suggested the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will draw billions of viewers across the globe, provides the perfect platform for such a momentous announcement. 'With the FIFA World Cup drawing global eyes to North America this summer, the timing guarantees billions will hear the message,' he said. The filmmaker claimed that Roswell truthers, UFO believers and sceptics alike are bracing for what could be the ultimate 'I told you so' moment.

Whistleblower Claims Trump Fully Briefed

The claims align with recent statements from retired US Air Force Major David Grusch, who recently claimed Trump could soon reveal the US Government has alien remains and has been visited by 'UFOs on numerous occasions.' Grusch said the president had been 'fully briefed' on incidents involving crashed spacecraft, the existence of multiple alien races, the origins of these beings and their intentions here on Earth.

Grusch previously made headlines when he went public with allegations that the Pentagon is operating a secret UFO retrieval programme, claims the Defence Department has denied. He has maintained that the US Government possesses intact and partially intact vehicles of non-human origin, along with biological remains from crash sites.

Trump himself has made repeated promises to release whatever his administration discovers about UFOs to the public. Speaking on the Lex Fridman Podcast last year, he stated he would 'love to do that' and that he has 'to do that'. However, official channels have consistently denied these allegations.

UFOs Around the World is coming soon from Bayview Documentaries.



Why This Matters

The claims about Trump's potential disclosure highlight the growing mainstream interest in UFOs and unidentified aerial phenomena. In recent years, the topic has shifted from fringe conspiracy theories to serious Congressional hearings, Pentagon reports and whistleblower testimonies. Multiple hearings on UAPs have been held in Congress, with lawmakers from both parties pushing for greater transparency from defence and intelligence agencies.

If any disclosure were to occur, it would represent a fundamental shift in humanity's understanding of its place in the universe and could have profound implications for science, religion, and global society. Whether Lee's claims prove accurate remains to be seen, but UFO believers, sceptics and Roswell truthers alike are watching closely to see if 2026 will indeed be the year the US Government finally acknowledges what conspiracy theorists have long suspected, that we are, indeed, not alone.