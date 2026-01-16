A newly released medical report has provided a harrowing look at the final moments of Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old poet and mother of three fatally shot by a federal agent in South Minneapolis last week.

The report, issued by the Minneapolis Fire Department and obtained via a state Data Practices Act request, reveals that Good was struck four times during the 7 January encounter with ICE Agent Jonathan Ross.

The findings have immediately intensified a national debate over the proportionality of federal force, as activists point to the devastating nature of the injuries as evidence of an 'execution-style' response rather than the act of self-defence claimed by the Trump administration.

The report, obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune, underscores the severity of the encounter, which left a substantial divide between ICE's account of events and the claims of those at the scene.

Medical Findings: A 'Devastating' Encounter

Paramedics arrived at the scene on Portland Avenue at 9:42 a.m., discovering Good unresponsive in her maroon Honda Pilot. According to the document:

Head Injury: A gunshot wound to the left side of the head featured 'protruding tissue,' with active bleeding from the left ear.

Torso Injuries: Two distinct gunshot wounds were located on the right side of her chest.

Arm Injury: A fourth wound was found on her left forearm.

First responders noted Good had an 'irregular, thready pulse' and was not breathing. Despite being moved to a snowbank to facilitate emergency CPR away from the 'escalating scene involving law enforcement and bystanders,' she was pronounced dead at Hennepin County Medical Centre at 10:30 a.m.

Witness Transcripts vs. Federal Claims

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) maintains that Agent Ross fired after Good 'weaponised' her vehicle and attempted to ram him. However, 911 transcripts released alongside the medical report tell a different story.

One caller at the scene stated explicitly: 'They shot her [because] she wouldn't open her car door.' Video analyses by The New York Times and ABC News have since suggested that Ross was standing to the side of the vehicle—not directly in its path—when he fired through the windscreen and driver-side window in less than one second.

Ross, for his part, was admitted to the hospital following the incident. DHS later announced he had suffered internal bleeding, though the extent of his injuries was not fully disclosed.

He was released from the hospital later that day. The physical disparity between the two parties—a woman with four gunshot wounds to an agent with internal bleeding—has raised significant questions about the proportionality of the response and whether lethal force was genuinely necessary.

The Broader Context of Minneapolis Tensions

Renee Nicole Good was no bystander to immigration enforcement debates. A poet and writer by trade, she had recently relocated to Minneapolis with her wife and had been vocal in her opposition to ICE operations.

Her wife was captured on camera confronting Ross before the deadly encounter unfolded. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem alleged that Good had been part of a group of protesters who had been 'stalking and impeding' ICE agents throughout the day.

This characterisation frames the incident as part of a deliberate campaign of obstruction, though no evidence of pre-planned harassment has been made public.

First responders made the difficult decision to remove Good from the escalating scene, pulling her from the crashed vehicle and moving her to a snowbank and then the sidewalk to separate her from what the report describes as an 'escalating scene involving law enforcement and bystanders'.

Despite emergency medical personnel's efforts to revive her on scene and during transport to the hospital, CPR was discontinued at 10:30 a.m. Good's death has galvanised immigrant advocacy groups and sparked renewed calls for accountability in federal immigration enforcement operations.

The report's release marks a critical moment in the ongoing debate over how far federal agents can go in immigration enforcement—and whether those charged with upholding immigration law have adequate training to de-escalate volatile situations before they turn tragic.

As Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and County Attorney Mary Moriarty launch an independent state investigation, the Minneapolis Fire Department's report stands as a critical—and graphic—piece of evidence in a case that has become the flashpoint for the administration's 'Operation Metro Surge.'