US President Donald Trump has reignited his long-running feud with late-night television hosts after branding Stephen Colbert a 'dead man walking' in a series of posts on Truth Social. Writing shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Trump described the Late Show host as a 'pathetic trainwreck' with 'no talent', claiming Colbert's performance had deteriorated further since CBS announced the programme would end in May 2026. Trump went on to suggest the 'humanitarian' solution would be for the network to 'put him to sleep', language that immediately drew attention given the increasingly personal nature of his attacks on media figures.

The president did not limit his criticism to Colbert alone, extending his remarks to late-night television more broadly. Trump questioned which network had the 'worst' host, CBS, ABC or NBC arguing they shared 'high salaries, no talent and really low ratings'. In follow-up posts, he once again floated the idea of revoking broadcast licences from major networks, claiming their news coverage and comedy programming were 'almost 100% negative' towards him, the MAGA movement and the Republican Party. The remarks echo previous threats made by Trump in recent months, as well as comments from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who has suggested broadcasters have obligations tied to operating 'in the public interest'.

Colbert's show cancellation, which CBS has insisted is a purely financial decision unrelated to politics, has remained a flashpoint in the broader debate around media independence and political pressure. While Trump previously celebrated the end of The Late Show, critics and lawmakers have questioned whether the timing was linked to Colbert's criticism of Trump and Paramount's legal settlement with the president.