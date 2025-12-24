President Donald Trump's longstanding public denial that he ever flew on Jeffrey Epstein's private jet has been undercut by official records showing he did so on multiple occasions in the 1990s.

A newly released internal Department of Justice (DOJ) email dated 7 January 2020 states plainly that flight records showed Trump 'traveled on Epstein's private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware).'

The email says Trump appears as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including several shared with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, and other adult passengers whose names were redacted.

This directly contradicts Trump's repeated denials that he was ever on Epstein's plane or visited his private island, claims he made publicly during his political campaigns.

Flight Logs Underpin Record Revelations

The 2025 release of nearly 30,000 pages of previously unreleased documents, under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, has revealed details of Epstein's social connections and travel records. The act, passed by Congress and signed into law by Trump in November 2025, requires the DOJ to make public unclassified records related to Epstein's investigations.

Among these documents is the flight-log evidence referenced in the 2020 DOJ email, part of which has since been published as official flight log exhibits from the U.S. v. Maxwell trial. These logs provide contemporaneous records of aircraft tail numbers, departure points, destinations, dates and passengers, including identifiable individuals listed by initials or names.

How pathetic… they have removed all the photos of Donald Trump from the Epstein files and left everyone else in there.



This is the biggest scandal in U.S. history. We all know trump’s in it! pic.twitter.com/gj72H5ed0S — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) December 19, 2025

The email specifically notes how Trump is listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996 and that at least four of those trips included Maxwell on board. On one flight in 1993, the only passengers listed were Epstein and Trump. On another, recordings show Epstein, Trump and an unnamed 20-year-old woman. Two additional flights included women identified as 'possible witnesses' in the Maxwell case, though their identities were redacted

Publicly available flight-log manifests, such as those entered into evidence in the Maxwell trial and archived independently, show how Epstein's aircraft, marked registrations like N908JE, regularly transported passengers across domestic routes.

Trump's Denials Versus Documentary Evidence

Trump's denials have been clear and categorical. In 2024, he asserted on social media that he 'was never on Epstein's plane, or at his 'stupid' island.'

The newly released DOJ materials, however, show this assertion is not consistent with flight records established by federal prosecutors. The evidence does not allege that Trump committed any crime in connection with Epstein's activities; nor does it suggest wrongdoing by Trump directly. Nonetheless, the factual contradiction between Trump's public statements and official documents is stark.

Officials within the DOJ have attempted to contextualise the records. They issued posts warning that some documents include "untrue and sensationalist claims" submitted to the FBI before the 2020 election and categorised certain materials as lacking credibility.

Still, the existence of the flight records, corroborated by primary-source emails and logs, remains.

Context Within Epstein's Criminal Network

Jeffrey Epstein was a convicted sex offender who was awaiting federal sex-trafficking charges when he died in custody in August 2019 in New York, officially ruled a suicide. Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of aiding his abuse of minors.

Flight logs from Epstein's private jets became crucial evidence in the Maxwell prosecution and have since been a focus of transparency advocates and media scrutiny. These records, now partly public, show dozens of high-profile passengers over years of Epstein's travel operations.

Prior disclosures had already shown Trump's presence on logs at least seven times, including flights with his then-wife Marla Maples and daughter Tiffany, as originally released by Attorney General Pam Bondi during earlier phases of document disclosure.

Trump's statement that he had never flown on Epstein's private jet is now demonstrably contradicted by official flight records and internal prosecutorial communications.