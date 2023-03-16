Former US President Donald Trump is infamous for his crass language and insensitive remarks. He has often crossed limits, and this time he has come under fire for saying that the Queen "kissed his a**."

Trump made the remarks while promoting his upcoming book on Tuesday. The book titled "Letters to Trump" reportedly contains 150 missives to Trump from personalities such as Kim Jong-un, Queen Elizabeth II, the Princess of Wales, and Ronald Reagan.

"I think they're going to see a very fascinating life," he told Breitbart News of what readers might expect. He said that he "knew them all — and every one of them kissed my a**, and now I only have half of them kissing my a**."

This is not the first time that Trump has spoken about people in a derogatory manner. In the past, Trump has referred to women as pigs, slobs, and animals. His remarks range from bragging about sexual assault to punishing women for seeking abortions.

"I'm automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It is like a magnet. Just kiss. I do not even wait," Trump said. "When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab 'em by the pussy. You can do anything," he was caught on tape saying in 2005.

"Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president? I mean, she's a woman, and I'm not s'posedta say bad things, but really, folks, come on. Are we serious?" he said about former Republican rival Carly Fiorina in 2015.

Trump was also outspoken about his opposition to abortion, except in cases of rape, incest, and when the mother's health is in danger. There have also been a number of sexual assault claims made against him, all of which Trump has strongly denied.

Letters to Trump is the second book released by the former reality TV star, and has already begun to hit headlines for all the wrong reasons. "We had lots of great letters from lots of great people and not so great people, to be honest with you," Trump told reporters in a phone call last week.

It is set to come out next month on April 25 and will contain details about private correspondence with former presidents including Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Richard Nixon, along with renowned celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jackson, and more. The book will cost $99 (£83), with an additional option to purchase a signed edition for $399 (£334).

The book will also include letters from the late Princess Diana as well as from foreign leaders such as former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea.

Trump's letters have also taken on new significance in light of the ongoing federal investigation into his retention of presidential records and how classified documents ended up at his Mar-a-Lago estate. That investigation began when archives officials discovered missing documents about which Trump had publicly spoken, including letters from Kim, with whom Trump corresponded frequently as president.

"He wrote me beautiful letters, and they're great letters," Trump said at a rally in September 2018. "We fell in love."

In addition to Kim's letters, the book also contains a letter from Bolsonaro, Brazil's former far-right president who, like Trump, refused to accept his election defeat while claiming that the country's voting system was prone to fraud without providing any evidence. His son, Donald Trump Jr., also spoke to Breitbart about his father's book and claimed that most of the aforementioned people changed after he ran for office as a Republican.

"Letters to Trump shows you exactly how they felt about him and how phony their newfound disdain truly is," he said.