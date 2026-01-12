US President Donald Trump stunned global audiences with a viral post declaring himself 'acting president of Venezuela' following the dramatic capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife in a high-stakes US military operation. Styled like an edited Wikipedia page, the post rapidly circulated online, blending bold political claims with aggressive messaging aimed at Venezuela, Cuba and global energy markets.

It marked a collision of presidential messaging, military manoeuvres, and oil diplomacy, creating a narrative that blurred the line between fact and propaganda. Trump's declaration may not have legal standing, but it has already ignited fierce debate, outrage, and curiosity worldwide.

The Capture of Maduro and Venezuela's Interim Leadership

In early January, the US launched Operation Absolute Resolve, a large-scale raid in which Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores were apprehended and transported to New York to face longstanding drug trafficking and related charges. Venezuela's Supreme Tribunal of Justice quickly invoked constitutional provisions to appoint Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as interim president, a move widely reported internationally. Rodríguez has since rejected US claims and denounced the operation as illegitimate.

Despite the high drama, Wikipedia and other verified sources do not list Trump as Venezuela's acting president, highlighting a sharp contrast between his social media messaging and official records. Trump's post claimed authority over the nation in a way that no legal or international body recognises, signalling a bold attempt to frame the narrative following US intervention.

Trump's Warning to Rodríguez and Geopolitical Moves

Trump used his viral post to deliver stark warnings to Rodríguez, suggesting she could face consequences even more severe than Maduro's, who is now held in New York on narcoterrorism and drug trafficking charges. On Truth Social, he claimed credit for Venezuela's decision to release political prisoners, stating the gesture came 'in a big way' after US action and telling the freed prisoners to 'never forget it.'

Trump also addressed Cuba, threatening that no Venezuelan oil or financial support would flow to the island, indicating broader geopolitical ramifications. At the same time, he encouraged major American oil companies to invest up to $100 billion (approximately £75 billion) in Venezuela, promising control over which firms would operate and pledging US assistance to rebuild the country's oil infrastructure.

The US military has been actively enforcing Trump's strategy to control Venezuelan oil distribution. Last Friday, Marines and Navy personnel seized the fifth sanctioned tanker in recent weeks, the Olina, in the Caribbean Sea. The pre-dawn operation followed months of military preparation, as part of an effort to regulate shipments of Venezuelan crude and protect US interests in the energy sector.

Trump has publicly praised an agreement with Venezuela's interim leadership to supply 50 million barrels of crude to the US, noting that deliveries could continue indefinitely. He framed this move as a mechanism to reduce domestic energy prices and further cement US influence over Venezuela's oil resources. Additionally, an executive order signed by Trump protects funds in the US derived from Venezuelan oil sales, signalling a long-term strategy for economic leverage.

Global Reactions and Controversy

While Trump has claimed responsibility for policy successes in Venezuela, the actual interim governance in Caracas remains under Delcy Rodríguez, backed by constitutional provisions. Nevertheless, the combination of military action, oil control, and bold social media claims has positioned Trump as a central figure in shaping Venezuela's current geopolitical reality, even if unofficially.

The unfolding events underscore the high-stakes confrontation between Washington and Caracas, illustrating how modern presidential messaging, military force, and energy strategy can intersect to influence international affairs. Trump's post may not be officially recognised, but it has already succeeded in creating a global spectacle, sparking conversation, outrage, and curiosity worldwide.