Erika Kirk, the widow of the late political commentator Charlie Kirk, has found herself in another round of public scrutiny for her frequent appearances at high-profile events. Just months after Charlie's assassination, his widow has been spotted at various glamorous gatherings, raising eyebrows among social media users, especially because Charlie and Erika share two young kids.

Just recently, Erika was photographed smiling at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Netizens, however, noticed that her kids were not with her, prompting them to wonder where they were and how she could go out so frequently, as if she had no kids at home.

Looks Like Moving On Fast'

The latest wave of criticism emerged following Kirk's appearance at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl 2026 on Saturday, 10 January. Her attendance at the prestigious American football game was documented as a photo of her from the event was widely shared across social media platforms.

In the snap, Erika is smiling as she poses with another woman. She's wearing a black jacket with a matching black cap embroidered with the characters 'CK' in green thread.

X user Knoxie, also a mum, shared the photo and called out Erika for 'Another glitzy night out' just four months after Charlie's 'tragic death.'

'Where are the kids in these constant outings? Bowl games, events, travel..seems like they're rarely (if ever) around,' she asked. 'Are they okay? Who's watching them while mom's out cheering and networking?

She added that Erika's constant outings don't appear to be 'mourning' for her, but 'looks like moving on fast.' Knoxie understands that people grieve differently, but she was concerned about Erika's children because they already lost their dad, so they should be her priority.

She ended her caption by sending love to Charlie and Erika's children because 'they deserve peace and healing.'

Another glitzy night out at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl 🍑🏈 Erika Kirk front and center, all smiles, celebrating. But... real talk: it's been just 4 months since Charlie's tragic death, and those little ones (toddler and preschool age) just lost their dad in the most horrific… pic.twitter.com/VbBCGoP9fT — Knoxie (@KnoxieLuv) January 11, 2026

'This Is So Not Normal Behavior'

Erika's photo received hundreds of reactions, and the responses were largely critical. Many expressed genuine concern for the well-being of her children.

X users agree with Knoxie that young children require stability and the physical presence of a parent to feel safe after losing a father. 'Babies and young children need that security and comfort from their parents to adjust and feel safe in an ever-changing environment,' one user noted.

Meanwhile, another user said that the 'nicest thing' they could say about Erika was that 'she's not normal.' Another shared the same sentiment while describing the widow's recent actions.

'This is so not normal behavior for someone that just lost her husband and the father of her children,' @JenCommon wrote.

While most admit that people process grief differently, the sheer volume of Erika's social engagements has led to accusations of parental absence. One said it appeared Erika had 'abandoned' her children 'in the most traumatic & terrible time of their lives.'

This is so not normal behavior for someone that just lost her husband and the father of her children. — 🇺🇸 Jen 🇺🇸 (@JenCommon) January 11, 2026

she's not normal. thats the nicest thing I can say about her. — sull (@sull) January 11, 2026

So well articulated and true. Babies and young children need that security and comfort by their parents to adjust and feel safe in an ever changing environment. Erika’s kids lost a devoted father and the mother is everywhere but home. I pray for her kids🙏🙏 — Victoria Windland Taraska (Vicki) (@TaraskaWindland) January 11, 2026

I haven't seen Erika with her kids since Charlie died — Sleepy Livers (@SleepyLivers) January 11, 2026

And she was supposedly their number one caretaker. She went from being a stay at home mom to this. That's a big change for those little kids. — Sullivan Mcguire 🇺🇲⚖️🧩🇻🇦✝️ (@sulmc365) January 11, 2026

It does seem like she’s abandoned them in the most traumatic & terrible time of their lives. 😢 — Tessa (@ChirpnChickadee) January 11, 2026

Oval Office Appearance Sparks Concerns Over Family Abandonment

This isn't the first time netizens have called out Erika for her frequent outings and being away from her children. In November, just two months after Charlie's passing, Erika raised eyebrows after she was seen in the Oval Office for the swearing-in ceremony of the US Ambassador to India.

The high-level political event cemented the perception that Erika is 'everywhere' except at home with her children. Critics pointed out that she has transitioned from being the primary caretaker to a constant fixture in political and social circles.

Meanwhile, Erika just shared an Instagram update featuring a montage of her children and a clip of her late husband. In the caption, she gave an overview of how she 'planted seeds of gratitude these last several weeks,' which included 'exploring with my little loves,' suggesting that she also took time to be with her children amid her public outings.