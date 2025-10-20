In a striking blend of political theatre and digital spectacle, United States President Donald Trump has shared another bizarre video on his Truth Social account, hinting at never-ending presidency.

The clip recycles a provocative montage of an older TIME magazine cover titled How Trumpism Will Outlast Trump, sliding campaign signs forward through time and eventually arriving at the year '90,000.' The video ends with Trump and the signage that says 'Trump 4EVA.'

The visuals are accompanied by the eerie strains of Edvard Grieg's In the Hall of the Mountain King, giving an otherworldly, cult-of-personality tone to the clip.

Critics have described the clip as part of a broader push by Trump to normalise talk of an indefinite term in office.

The said video was first posted on X (formerly Twitter) in 2019, which have already received several negative comments, with some calling him a 'troll.'

Context of Provocation

This video follows on another AI-generated post shared by Trump, in which he appears as 'King Trump' in a fighter jet labelled accordingly, dumping a brown sludge over crowds of No Kings protesters.

The No Kings movement, which claims to represent opposition to authoritarian tendencies in the Trump era, erupted in nationwide demonstrations across the US.

The jet clip, released without explanation, featured the theme song from Top Gun and drew both outrage and applause from different corners of the political spectrum.

Many have seen a disturbing trend in Trump's increasingly provocative internet antics.

On platforms like Truth Social, he has shared deep-fakes and AI-altered clips that depict him in quasi-regal or militarised roles. Analysts argue these videos are not simply viral fodder—they are signalling techniques that are designed to stir emotion, generate headlines and reinforce a personal brand.

Trump biographer Michael Wolff told The Daily Beast that he believed a Trump third term could be a possibility. The White House responded by releasing a photo of a grinning Trump surrounded by 'Trump 2028' hats—a merchandise line now officially available through his campaign store.

Wolff's remarks echoed his long-standing view that Trump's political persona thrives on breaking precedent. 'An authoritarian,' he noted, 'breaks so many rules and makes so many enemies that in order to avoid retribution, he has to stay in power. That is the nature of the game that is being played.'

Strategy or Ragebait?

The fact that the US Constitution specifies that a president may only serve two consecutive terms has been brought up by constitutional experts. The current political atmosphere makes the seemingly impossible task of ratifying a constitutional amendment with the support of two-thirds of both houses of Congress and three-quarters of the US states necessary to remove that restriction.

But Trump's commercial marketing and online provocations have sparked a new discussion about the fragile state of democratic norms in the digital age.

Whether these AI-powered displays are calculated political moves or simply ragebait, there's no denying that they have managed to regain conversational dominance, transforming social media into a platform for his campaign.