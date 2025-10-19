It's a scene seemingly ripped from a political satirist's fever dream: a crowned Donald Trump piloting a fighter jet over New York City, unleashing a torrent of brown slurry on protesters below. Yet, this was the image that flooded social media late Saturday after the president shared a bizarre, AI-generated video.

The clip, set to the iconic Top Gun anthem 'Danger Zone', fused Hollywood bravado with pointed political trolling, instantly capturing the internet's attention.

A Digital Deluge Over The Big Apple

The 19-second video specifically targets 'No Kings' protesters, using real footage of demonstrators in what appears to be Times Square. One close-up shot shows left-leaning influencer Harry Sisson, 23, being drenched in the computer-generated sludge. The fighter jet in the video is boldly emblazoned with the words 'King Trump'.

Trump posted the video to his Truth Social platform just hours after a wave of anti-Trump demonstrations swept the nation. An estimated 2,600 'No Kings' protests were planned across the country on Saturday, continuing a movement that gained traction in June during the US Army's 250th anniversary parade, which also happened to fall on Trump's birthday.

Sisson promptly fired back on X, formerly known as Twitter. 'That plane wouldn't have made it off the ground with your fat— in the pilot's seat', he wrote. He also questioned the President's motives, posting, 'Can a reporter please ask Trump why he posted an AI video of himself dropping poop on me from a fighter jet? That would be great thanks'.

A Coordinated Campaign of AI Satire?

This digital jab wasn't an isolated event, suggesting a broader strategy of using AI to troll political opponents. On the same day, Vice President JD Vance posted a similar satirical video on the social media platform BlueSky. Vance's clip showed Trump transforming into a monarch, complete with a crown, a majestic robe, and a sword.

The video then used real footage of prominent Democratic politicians, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, kneeling before him. This footage was repurposed from a 2020 'moment of silence' lawmakers held to promote police reform.

The White House itself officially joined BlueSky on Saturday, with several other administration bigwigs also creating accounts. Its first post was a montage of Trump's most famous online troll moves, signalling a clear embrace of this combative digital style.

From Gaza Resorts To The Grim Reaper: A History Of Bizarre Clips

President Trump has frequently used his Truth Social account to share outlandish AI-powered videos. In February, he posted a shocking clip that envisioned a glitzy 'Trump Gaza' resort in the war-torn Palestinian territory.

More recently, he promoted a video of Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought as the Grim Reaper, brandishing a scythe to taunt Democrats over a blocked government funding bill. This pattern shows a consistent use of provocative, AI-generated content to communicate with his base and mock his critics.