America erupted in protest on Saturday as millions of people filled the streets in 2,700 cities across all 50 states to denounce what organisers described as President Donald Trump's authoritarian agenda.

The coordinated 'No Kings' rallies, backed by groups such as Indivisible, MoveOn and 50501, drew an estimated seven million participants nationwide, according to Reuters, making it one of the largest mass demonstrations in U.S. history.

Chants Of 'No Kings, No Tyrants, Just Democracy'

In New York City, more than 100,000 protesters marched down Broadway from Times Square, waving flags, hoisting satirical placards and chanting 'No kings, no tyrants, just democracy!' The crowd created what Reuters called 'a carnival-like scene of patriotic defiance'.

Among the marchers was Nadja Rutkowski, a German-born activist who immigrated to the U.S. at 14. Haunted by her country's history, she said she protests for fear of seeing fascism repeat itself.

'I come from a country where what is happening now has happened already before — in 1938,' Rutkowski told AFP, as her dog Bella trotted alongside her. 'People are being snatched up from the streets. We see it happening in real time. So we've got to stand up.'

Her words captured the mood of the day, a collective rejection of what many called 'the tyranny of today's White House'.

'I Like My Manhattan Straight Up — No ICE'

Placards mixed humour with fury. One read 'I like my Manhattan straight up, no ICE', a jab at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency accused of detaining both undocumented migrants and U.S. citizens in nationwide raids.

'We are in a crisis,' said Colleen Hoffman, 69, who joined the rally with her grandchildren. 'The cruelty of this regime, the aura of authoritarianism — if we don't stick together and raise our voices, then we've surrendered to it. I refuse to surrender.'

Despite the massive turnout, no arrests were reported in New York or other major cities such as Washington D.C., Chicago and Los Angeles.

A River Of Resistance

Broadway became a river of colour and creativity as protesters donned costumes and carried handmade banners. One man dressed as baseball mascot Mr. Met waved a sign reading 'No Kings But Queens', while others painted the phrase across their faces.

Gavin Michaels, a 26-year-old actor starring in an off-Broadway play about the rise of Nazi Germany, said his role felt "terrifyingly relevant" in today's America.

'In the play, I'm a young soldier easily seduced by promises of a job and health care,' he said. 'You see the administration pulling health care away from people while offering bonuses to join ICE. It's eerie.'

Still, Michaels said he felt hopeful seeing so many on the streets. 'It's exciting to see other people who care,' he added. 'We spend so much of our lives online. It's powerful to actually be out here, standing for something.'

'This Is Our Flag Too'

For many, reclaiming the American flag was a statement of unity. 'I want to say this is our flag too,' said Mike Misner, draping the Stars and Stripes across his shoulders like a cape. 'The far right has made the flag theirs, as if they're the only ones who can be patriotic. But our country is under attack — and this flag represents democracy.'

Peaceful Power And Global Reach

Similar scenes unfolded nationwide and abroad. In Chicago, The Guardian reported 100,000 demonstrators marched 22 blocks as Mayor Brandon Johnson urged citizens to protect democratic rights. In Washington D.C., Senator Bernie Sanders told crowds, 'This is not a hate-America rally; it's a love-America rally.'

Rallies also spread to London, Paris and Rome, organised by Democrats Abroad. Viral clips of the protests flooded social media, with commentator Harry Sisson posting: 'NO KINGS NYC is huge. Tens of thousands have shown up to protest Trump and his regime. This is what democracy looks like.' His video drew over 745,000 views.

Trump Dismisses The Protests

At the White House, President Trump brushed off the demonstrations, telling Fox News, 'I'm not a king.' House Speaker Mike Johnson branded the rallies 'hate-America events', while Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy claimed, without evidence, that they were 'foreign-funded shows of defiance'.

But analysts say the scale and calm of the 'No Kings' movement defied critics. As USA Today noted, the protests may not have sparked immediate policy change, but they marked a defining moment in modern civic activism.

From Times Square to Paris, millions sent a single message: America belongs to its people, not to a king.