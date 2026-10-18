President Donald Trump hosted Kid Rock, Bill Maher and Stephen A. Smith for a White House dinner on Thursday, 15 October, an evening the musician later called 'epic' and said ended with agreement that socialism and communism have no place in American government.

Kid Rock gave his account on Fox & Friends the following morning, describing a table divided politically between himself and Trump, whom he counted as Republicans, and Maher and Smith. Smith describes himself as an independent. The gathering was Smith's first dinner with Trump and Maher's second White House visit.

Kid Rock Recounts An 'Epic' White House Dinner

The latest meeting followed an earlier dinner arranged by Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, between Trump and Maher in March 2025. Maher subsequently described the president as gracious, drawing criticism from liberal commentators.

Their relationship later deteriorated. In February, Trump criticised Maher on Truth Social, calling the 2025 meeting a waste of time and accusing the comedian of suffering from 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'.

Yet Kid Rock said the second dinner moved across subjects ranging from socialism and communism to the war with Iran. He stated that Maher pressed Trump about bringing Afghan interpreters who assisted American troops to the United States.

Kid Rock And Trump Face Questions On HBCUs

Smith, meanwhile, raised unemployment among black women and funding for historically black colleges and universities. He argued that Trump's rollback of diversity programmes had discouraged corporate donations to HBCUs.

Kid Rock said companies should continue funding the schools and credited Trump with increasing federal support for HBCUs during his first term. The supplied account does not provide figures for that support or the donations discussed at the dinner.

Despite those disagreements, Kid Rock said each of the four diners shared a position on socialism and communism. That account aligns with Maher's reported comments earlier this year that his vote was 'in play' and that he would consider supporting Republicans after democratic socialist candidates won in New York.

Kid Rock did not outline particular policies discussed as part of that agreement in the supplied account. No further detail was provided there.

Maher made those remarks while discussing Michigan's Senate race and Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed, according to the supplied report.

Kid Rock Details Trump's Four-Hour Dinner

Trump also characterised the meeting positively when reporters questioned him on Friday. 'It was a great dinner, it was a very informative dinner,' he said, adding that Smith is 'great.'

The president separately said Maher 'likes me a lot more than people understand, and I actually like him.' Smith later described the dinner on his podcast as substantive and roughly four hours long, praising Trump's hospitality and stating that the president did not retreat from issues raised by him or Maher.

According to the supplied report, Smith also ribbed Trump for displaying an autopen image rather than a portrait of former President Joe Biden on the White House's Presidential Walk of Fame. Maher had previewed the planned dinner on his Club Random podcast earlier this month, telling talent agent Ari Emanuel he would soon dine with Trump again.

Kid Rock used his Fox & Friends appearance to promote his new album, Halfway 2 Jesus.