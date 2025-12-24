Donald and Melania Trump released their official 2025 White House Christmas portrait on Tuesday, presenting a stark departure from typical holiday imagery with the couple dressed entirely in black.

The photograph, taken on 7 December in the Cross Hall, shows the president in a classic black tuxedo whilst the first lady wears a structured wool blend crepe evening gown from Givenchy valued at $6,800 (£5,370), according to Breitbart.

The pair stood holding hands against a backdrop of Christmas lights and decorations, flanked by the American flag and the presidential seal. Neither smiled.

'Merry Christmas from President Donald J Trump and First Lady Melania Trump,' the White House captioned the image released just two days before Christmas.

Breaking From Festive Tradition

The all-black ensemble marks a notable shift from conventional Christmas portrait aesthetics. White House photographer Andrea Hanks captured the image, Fox News reported, with the couple appearing to wear the same outfits they donned for the Kennedy Center Honours weeks earlier.

Melania Trump paired her Givenchy gown with black suede Manolo Blahnik heels, jewelled earrings and a diamond bracelet from her personal collection. The structured design featured a fitted silhouette that contrasted sharply with the festive garlands and twinkling lights surrounding them.

The portrait drew immediate attention on social media, where reactions split sharply between supporters and critics.

'Nothing screams Christmas like black clothing,' one observer commented, whilst another wrote: 'OMG a picture without any joy or emotion whatsoever!!! Complete coldness!!!' according to The List.

Defenders of the portrait rushed to praise the couple's elegance. 'Elegance backed by strength is unstoppable. God bless this family, and God bless America,' one supporter wrote, per InspireMore.

White House Decked for the Holidays

Despite the subdued portrait, the White House itself reflects a more traditional holiday spirit. The first lady selected 'Home is Where the Heart Is' as this year's Christmas theme.

The residence features 51 Christmas trees and 75 of Trump's signature wreaths with classic red bows hanging outside the windows. The halls display more than 25,000 feet of ribbon, 2,000 strands of lights, 120 pounds of gingerbread, 2,800 gold stars, 10,000 blue butterflies and 700 feet of garland, Fox News reported.

The East Room theme celebrates 'Home is Where the Heart Is: America, Our Home' with patriotic decorations marking the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence's signing.

'This season also invites us to reflect on the blessings we share,' the White House Christmas message states. 'For nearly 250 years, our Nation has grown through the hopes and hard work of families who believed in something greater than themselves.'

The Green Room 🎄 pic.twitter.com/xZNfwlLkO6 — Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) December 19, 2025

Past Christmas Portraits Show Variation

The 2025 portrait isn't Melania Trump's first in all black. In 2017, she wore a glittering black dress from Spanish label Delpozo for that year's official Christmas photograph, though her expression appeared noticeably warmer.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.@POTUS & @FLOTUS are seen Tuesday, December 5, in their official 2017 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C.

(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/WRvY1sUUuw — Melania Trump 45 Archived (@FLOTUS45) December 14, 2017

The following year, in 2018, she chose a white sequined Céline turtleneck dress. Her last White House Christmas portrait came in December 2020, just before her husband left office in January 2021.

The somber aesthetic of this year's portrait stands in marked contrast to the ebullient decorations surrounding the couple in the Cross Hall, where fir garlands frame doorways and warm white lights create a festive glow.

Whether the monochromatic formal wear represents a deliberate artistic choice or simply practical wardrobe planning remains unclear. What's certain is that the image generated precisely the sort of attention the Trump family has never shied away from attracting.