Melania Trump has long projected calm during the White House Christmas season, but a former senior aide says the annual criticism of her festive decorations quietly took its toll.

Stephanie Grisham, who served as the First Lady's chief of staff and later as White House press secretary, says the repeated backlash became a familiar and draining ritual.

Speaking about Melania Trump's experience, Grisham suggested that each December brought renewed scrutiny, focused less on the holiday's spirit and more on design choices that repeatedly placed the First Lady under an unforgiving spotlight.

According to Grisham, pressure built year after year as seasonal traditions became a recurring public test. That scrutiny, she explained, rarely focused on charitable aims or children involved in holiday events. Instead, attention is often locked onto visual choices and design themes. Over time, that narrow focus created a cycle which returned every Christmas.

Grisham: Melania is 'Not a Grinch'

Melania Trump resumed oversight of White House Christmas traditions after Donald Trump secured re-election in 2024. This marked her sixth time leading festive planning, a role that attracts global attention and offers little room for error.

Grisham said criticism followed nearly every decision, regardless of effort or intention. 'Does she like the constant criticism? Absolutely not, but who would like that?' Grisham told Daily Mail.

She also said that focus often drifted away from the holiday spirit and children helped through seasonal programmes. According to Grisham, that imbalance gradually affected Melania Trump more than many realised.

Past remarks also continue to shape public reaction. In 2018, a private recording captured Melania expressing frustration during Christmas preparations, which later became public in 2020. 'I'm working ... my ass off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f**k about the Christmas stuff and decorations?' she said. 'But I need to do it, right?'

Grisham pushed back against claims that such comments meant Melania disliked Christmas. She said the First Lady valued festive traditions and invested time in events involving young visitors.

'She loves the holiday, and she loves the events that have to do with children,' Grisham said. 'She puts a lot of time and attention to detail into the decorations and what not. So, she's definitely not a Grinch.'

Critics Once Compared Melania's Decor to Horror Film Scenes

Public backlash reached a turning point during Melania Trump's second year at White House. That season featured corridors lined with tall red cone-shaped trees, a bold design choice that quickly drew attention. Images spread rapidly across social platforms, and reactions followed soon after.

Critics compared the display with scenes from horror films, a label that gained traction online. Memes soon flooded digital spaces and refused to fade. Each December, those images resurfaced and reignited debate.

White House defended the design at that time. Officials described the look as a tribute honouring bravery, with colours inspired by the presidential seal. Melania Trump also stood by her choice and said the decorations appeared 'even more beautiful' when seen in person.

Despite those explanations, criticism never entirely faded. Seasonal coverage often revived earlier displays, keeping focus on past controversies rather than present efforts. That cycle reinforced the pressure described by Grisham.

Melania Will Decorate on 'Her Own Terms'

Even after years of backlash, Melania Trump shows little sign of changing course. Sources close to the Trump family say she plans to continue her duties while keeping firm control over style and schedule. That approach extends directly into Christmas decor.

'Melania will do what she is asked as first lady but under her own terms, and that includes decorating the White House for the Christmas holidays,' a source close to the Trump family told PEOPLE. The source added that she would set her own schedule, make her own rules, and use her own taste.

When asked whether Melania might change her outlook during this term, the former aide's answer was blunt. 'Will her attitude this term be any different from before? I doubt it.'

For the First Lady, the lights go up, the decorations return, and the criticism follows. What has changed, her former aide suggests, is not the scrutiny but Melania Trump's resolve to proceed regardless.