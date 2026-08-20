Jon Ponder, the founder and chief executive of Las Vegas-based prisoner re-entry charity Hope for Prisoners who received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump in 2020, has been arrested on 20 alleged sexually based offences.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the 60-year-old faces one count of sexual assault, one count of attempted sexually motivated coercion, seven counts of unauthorised custodial contact, and 11 gross misdemeanour offences. Detectives said the investigation is continuing and believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

The arrest has drawn national attention because Ponder became one of the most prominent faces of criminal justice reform after receiving clemency from Trump during the 2020 Republican National Convention. Police stressed that the investigation remains active, and the allegations have not been tested in court.

Detectives Appeal for Additional Victims

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are urging anyone with information about the allegations to contact detectives directly or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Nevada.

Authorities have released few details about the alleged offences, including when they occurred or who the alleged victims are. Investigators confirmed Ponder had been barred from Nevada Department of Corrections facilities in April 2026 while officials examined allegations of inappropriate behaviour involving a female inmate, according to local broadcaster KLAS.

Police have not disclosed when the alleged offences occurred or identified any of the alleged victims. Investigators said they are continuing to gather evidence and believe further witnesses or complainants may assist the inquiry.

From Convicted Bank Robber to National Figure

Before becoming a nationally recognised advocate for prisoner rehabilitation, Ponder served 63 months in federal prison after being convicted in connection with a series of bank robberies.

Following his release, he founded Hope for Prisoners in 2010 with the aim of helping formerly incarcerated people successfully reintegrate into society. The organisation provides job placement, mentoring, housing assistance, education, and long-term support designed to reduce repeat offending.

Ponder's personal story attracted national attention as he became a prominent speaker on criminal justice reform, sharing his experiences with government agencies, businesses, and community organisations. His transformation from convicted felon to non-profit leader culminated in President Donald Trump granting him a full presidential pardon in August 2020, restoring his civil rights and recognising his rehabilitation efforts.

Charity Built a Strong Public Reputation

Hope for Prisoners became one of Nevada's best-known prisoner re-entry organisations, partnering with employers, educational institutions, and public agencies to help former inmates rebuild their lives through employment, mentoring, and support services.

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As the charity's founder and public face, Ponder frequently represented the organisation at conferences and policy discussions on criminal justice reform, making this week's arrest particularly significant for supporters of the programme.

KLAS also reported that Ponder's wife recently filed for divorce, alleging domestic violence. Those civil allegations are separate from the criminal investigation announced this week.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

Ponder remains accused rather than convicted, and no court has determined his guilt or innocence. Authorities have not announced his next court appearance.

Detectives said they are continuing to gather evidence and encouraged anyone with relevant information to contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Police or Crime Stoppers of Nevada.