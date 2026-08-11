Former US Marine Robert Gilman is finally returning home after more than four years in Russian custody, with President Vladimir Putin granting him a humanitarian pardon following direct discussions with US President Donald Trump. The 32-year-old American, who had been imprisoned since 2022 on disputed assault charges, was released without a prisoner exchange or publicly announced US concession.

The breakthrough came as Gilman's health had deteriorated dramatically. His family said he had been transferred to a psychiatric facility after falling into what they described as a severe dissociative state.

According to Global Reach, the advocacy group supporting his family, he spent 47 days in that condition and required feeding through a tube. His family had increasingly feared that he could die in Russian custody, turning his case from a long-running detention dispute into an urgent humanitarian crisis.

Trump announced the release on Tuesday, saying he had spoken with Putin about Gilman and that Russia agreed to free him 'on a Humanitarian Basis'. The president also said Gilman had made one request after speaking with him: a 'GREAT cheeseburger' when he landed back in the United States. The light-hearted remark contrasted sharply with the grim circumstances surrounding the former Marine's imprisonment and failing health.

Today, after more than four years of detention in Russia, Robert Gilman is on his way home to be reunited with his family. Mr. Gilman joins over 100 Americans whom President Trump has freed during his second term in office.



We thank Russia for working with Special Envoy Steve… pic.twitter.com/tw9zDX6IMu — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) August 11, 2026

Why Gilman's Health Forced Putin's Hand

The release appears to have been driven primarily by Gilman's worsening medical condition and intensive diplomatic pressure from Washington. US officials described the move as a humanitarian release rather than a conventional prisoner swap, an important distinction because Russia did not receive an American detainee in return.

Gilman was travelling through Russia in January 2022 when he was arrested after an incident involving a police officer. Russian authorities accused him of assaulting the officer and alleged he was intoxicated at the time. His family and supporters have disputed that account, arguing that Gilman was seriously ill and that the incident occurred while he was being restrained.

His original prison sentence was later followed by additional convictions, with Russian authorities alleging assaults against prison officials and a state investigator. By late 2025, Russian authorities had increased his total sentence to ten years, according to multiple news agencies.

Gilman's Health Crisis Raised Pressure

The urgency surrounding Gilman's case intensified this summer after he was admitted to a Russian hospital. In July, his lawyer confirmed he was receiving treatment, though details about his condition were not immediately available.

By August, however, Global Reach said his condition had become alarming, describing him as having been on his way to a US military hospital in Texas for medical and psychological assessment and treatment. His family travelled to the United States to be with him, including his mother, who had been attempting to see him while he was receiving medical care in Russia.

The timing mattered. A prison sentence that once appeared likely to keep Gilman in Russia for years had become a question of whether he would survive long enough to leave. That helped transform his detention into a humanitarian issue that Washington could press directly with Moscow.

Trump Says No Prisoner Swap Was Involved

Trump's announcement also highlighted what was absent from the deal. 'No exchange took place,' the president said, stressing that Russia had not asked the United States to return another prisoner. The State Department similarly described the release as a humanitarian decision and said Washington would continue seeking the freedom of other Americans detained in Russia.

That makes Gilman's case different from several recent high-profile US-Russia prisoner deals. Americans including former Marine Paul Whelan, journalist Evan Gershkovich and basketball player Brittney Griner have previously returned home through negotiations involving Russian prisoners or broader multinational exchanges.

What Gilman's Case Means for Americans Still in Russian Custody

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Gilman's release does not resolve the wider problem facing Americans held in Russia. US officials have continued to seek the release of other detained Americans, including Stephen Hubbard, a retired American teacher whom Moscow accused of fighting for a Ukrainian territorial defence unit. The State Department has said it will continue working to bring Americans it considers wrongfully detained home.

The case also shows how quickly the condition of an individual detainee can become part of wider US-Russia diplomacy. Gilman had remained behind bars through previous negotiations, but his worsening health eventually created a powerful humanitarian argument for his release.

For Gilman and his family, however, the diplomatic implications are secondary. After more than four years in Russian custody, the immediate priority is medical recovery. He is now returning to the country where doctors can assess the physical and psychological damage caused by years in detention.