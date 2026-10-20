Stansbury's defence of New Mexico's name returned to the centre of a political dispute on Monday, 19 October 2026, when President Donald Trump renewed his call to rename the US state 'New America'. The Democratic congresswoman had previously rejected the idea, arguing that the state's name and identity belonged to its people.

Trump first raised the prospect in September, posting an altered map with 'Mexico' crossed out and 'America' inserted. The suggestion drew criticism from New Mexico officials, including Stansbury, who said that the state's history could not be rewritten by the White House.

On Monday, Trump escalated his demand on Truth Social, writing that New Mexico should change its name 'immediately'. He said the alternative would bring 'great value and prestige' and claimed that property values and incomes would rise as a result. His post offered no evidence for those economic predictions.

He also suggested the change could improve what he called New Mexico's 'Crooked Elections', without providing evidence of electoral wrongdoing.

Melanie Stansbury Defends New Mexico's Name

Stansbury, who represents New Mexico's 1st Congressional District, was among the lawmakers who condemned Trump's original suggestion in September.

'Our state's name carries generations of history, culture, and family — and it belongs to us,' she wrote on X at the time. In the same response, she declared: 'We're New Mexicans. Period.'

Her argument reflected a central objection to the proposed change. New Mexico's name predates the United States and is bound up with the region's history, rather than any suggestion that it is part of modern-day Mexico.

Senator Ben Ray Luján reinforced that message on Monday, saying the name had existed for hundreds of years and reflected traditions that continue to shape the state. 'We're proud of our name, proud of our home, and we're keeping both,' he wrote on X. He said New Mexico would retain its name long after Trump left office.

Mr. President, our state is not yours to rename. Our history is not yours to erase. Our culture and identity run deep, shaped by generations of New Mexicans long before you or the U.S. were here at all.



We are proud of who we are and where we come from. Because we are New… — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) October 19, 2026

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham also rejected the renewed call. She questioned whether Trump was using it to divert attention from other policy issues and said New Mexico was focused on making life more affordable for families.

The governor pointed to what she described as universal, no-cost childcare and claimed her state was the only one to have fully replaced healthcare subsidies reduced under Trump and congressional Republicans.

Lujan Grisham also rejected Trump's allegations about elections, citing unnamed independent experts who, she said, considered the state's voting processes among the country's most secure.

New Mexico's secretary of state says elections use paper ballots and undergo mandatory post-election audits, including hand counts to check machine totals.

Why Trump Cannot Rename New Mexico Alone

The legal obstacle is explicit. Article I of New Mexico's constitution states, 'The name of this state is New Mexico.' Altering that provision would require a state constitutional amendment, involving legislative approval and a public vote. Congressional action might also be necessary.

Trump therefore cannot change the state's legal name through a Truth Social post or by presidential instruction alone, although a president could direct federal agencies to use different terminology in their records.

He has previously exercised federal naming powers. In January 2025, Trump directed federal authorities to use 'Gulf of America' for the Gulf of Mexico.

An executive order signed on 27 August 2026 similarly directed agencies to adopt 'Lake America' for Lake Ontario in US government records.

Those decisions concerning geographical terminology are distinct from changing a state's constitutional identity.

The possibility of changes to maps had already prompted action. On 10 September, Stansbury joined Luján and other members of New Mexico's congressional delegation in asking Apple and Google to retain 'New Mexico' on their mapping services.

The renewed argument has not produced a legal name change. New Mexico remains New Mexico, while Trump's latest demand has drawn another round of resistance from leaders who say the decision is not his to make.