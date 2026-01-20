US President Donald Trump has shared a private text message from French President Emmanuel Macron, who expressed international concern over Trump's growing interest in Greenland.

In the message, Macron expressed confusion about Trump's Arctic plans and suggested discussing them over dinner in Paris.

The text also proposed a G7 meeting after the Davos forum, including Denmark, Ukraine, Syria, and Russia, signalling that Arctic security and diplomacy remain a multilateral matter.

Trump shared this on Truth Social, showing a text message from Macron.



"My friend ... I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland." pic.twitter.com/ztokf6mgy9 — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) January 20, 2026

While Trump has publicly pushed for Greenland's acquisition in 2026, the exchange shows that not every national leader supports the U.S. president.

Macron Questions Trump's Arctic Plans

In the message, Macron wrote: 'I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland. Let us try to build great things'.

He suggested a G7 meeting in Paris after the Davos forum, inviting the United States, Denmark, Ukraine, Syria, and Russia, and proposed a private dinner with Trump to discuss the matter.

Macron isn't actually inviting Russia or Syria to a standard G7 meeting as the G7 officially includes only Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the U.S., plus the EU. In his text, he's urging an informal discussion or side meetings with other countries that have stakes in Greenland or Arctic security.

Russia and the US are adversaries, but diplomacy still happens: Even if countries are technically at odds, leaders sometimes include them in talks to prevent escalation or to bring everyone onto the same page.

Trump's Increasing Interest in Greenland

Trump has not only revived his long‑standing interest in acquiring Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, but has also been described as 'intense' in his interest.

He argues the island is strategically crucial, claiming the U.S. must control Greenland to deter rival powers such as Russia and China. He has said repeatedly that the United States needs Greenland 'very badly' and has insisted there is 'no going back' on his position.

The White House has acknowledged that using the US military is 'always an option' to pursue this goal, a stance that has alarmed European allies and raised questions about NATO solidarity, given that Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and covered under NATO defence commitments.

Trump's pressure has included economic measures: he has warned of tariffs of up to 25 % on European imports if Denmark and other allies continue to resist his Greenland proposal.

The response from abroad has been firm. Greenland's government has categorically rejected any US takeover 'under any circumstance', stating the territory should decide its own future and remain part of Denmark and NATO.

Denmark and its European partners have also reiterated that Greenland is not for sale, and they are exploring stronger Arctic security cooperation as an alternative focus.

Why Macron Disapproves of Trump's Greenland Obsession

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark. Macron, like many European leaders, sees any US attempt to 'buy' or annex it as a violation of established rules on sovereignty. Allowing it could set a dangerous precedent in global diplomacy.

France also wants to avoid a US move that could destabilise NATO. Greenland is strategically important for the alliance's Arctic operations, missile defence, and North American security. If the US tried to take it unilaterally, it could strain relationships with Denmark, Canada, and European allies.

By including multiple countries in discussions, including Russia and Ukraine, Macron signals that Greenland isn't just a bilateral US–Denmark issue but a geopolitical matter affecting Arctic security, shipping routes, and missile defence.