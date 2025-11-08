New York City's mayoral election saw Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani emerge victorious this week. While the story behind his win is largely due to his hard work and progressive policies, a pop star may have inadvertently played a role in it.

Surprisingly, a pop culture moment from 2023 involving singer Sabrina Carpenter appears to have played an indirect role in paving the way for Mamdani's success.

Sabrina Carpenter's Controversial Music Video in Brooklyn

Back in 2023, Carpenter premiered her horror-themed music video 'Feather', which features scenes shot inside and outside Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The video drew criticism for showing Carpenter dancing around the church in a revealing black tulle outfit and portraying violent scenarios involving men who had harassed her.

Buzzfeed reported that while Carpenter insisted that the production had secured the necessary permissions and even joked, 'Jesus was a carpenter', the church authorities were not so forgiving.

The Diocese of Brooklyn publicly criticised the production, stating the parish had failed to follow official policy regarding filming on church property and that the video content had been misrepresented.

Former NY Mayor Investigated

Monsignor Jamie J. Gigantiello, the priest involved, was stripped of administrative duties. This eventually drew a federal investigation. Unfortunately, it included Gigantiello's alleged dealings with then-Mayor Eric Adams' office.

Part of the investigation looked into Adams' administration, examining his connections to political figures, including former chief of staff Frank Carone.

In September 2024, Adams was indicted on charges including bribery, campaign finance violations, and conspiracy.

Although Adams pleaded not guilty and the charges were later dropped by the Trump administration in exchange for cooperation on immigration enforcement, the scandal damaged his political standing. Not to mention, New York is one of the states with the most immigrants.

New York Mayoral Race: Adams Out, Mamdani in

Adams ultimately withdrew from the 2025 mayoral race, citing 'constant media speculation', and loss of public trust.

This left field narrowed, creating a three-way contest between Mamdani, former governor Andrew Cuomo, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Political analysts suggest that without Carpenter's video sparking the initial controversy, Adams might not have faced investigations, possibly changing the dynamics of the election.

Despite the unusual circumstances, Mamdani's victory is firmly grounded in his own dedication. His campaign focused on progressive policies, such as universal healthcare and expanding free public transport, which resonated with voters.

Grassroots canvassing and a strong appeal to younger and more progressive constituents also contributed to his success. In short, Carpenter's role was a coincidental catalyst with Mamdani's hard work and dedication as the primary factor.

New Yorkers Celebrate Mamdani's Mayoral Win

With Mamdani winning in New York and multiple other progressives in several states, New Yorkers join the rest of liberal America in celebrating the historic 2025 mayoral race.

Mamdani recently announced that an all-female transition team will steer his incoming administration. Scheduled to swear in office on 1 January 2026, supporters hailed his victory as New York's first Muslim mayor and youngest in over a century.

More importantly, it's a win that favours immigrants whom ICE agents have been targeting since Adams' agreement with the Trump administration following the investigation.

Meanwhile, social media users jokingly hope the next Sabrina Carpenter music video will be filmed in Republican-leaning states.