Many already know politicians often make lofty promises when elections draw near. With the 2020 U.S. presidential polls already pegged for November, US President Donald Trump notes that a coronavirus vaccine will likely be available by then. To date, there are two biotech companies which are already in the third phase of clinical trials: Moderna and AstraZeneca. However, unless the rate of enrollment for study subjects moves up, this suggests that delays are likely inevitable.

"I believe we'll have the vaccine before the end of the year, certainly, but around that date, yes. I think so," said Trump last week. In a report published by CNN, an email forwarded by Moderna to its researchers reveal that it has recruited approximately 4,536 people to date. The target number is 30,000, which the biotech firm claims to be "on track to complete enrollment in September."

Baylor College of Medicine vaccinologist Dr. Peter Hotez said, "there's no way. There's just no way," for Moderna to meet its target in its current pace. Nevertheless, some are more optimistic about it potentially ramping up as more facilities become operational. As of Friday, sources report only 54 of 89 sites were active. Unfortunately, most healthcare experts agree the roadmap for testing clearly shows it will not be on time for Election Day.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia vaccinologist Dr Paul Offit explains that after Moderna fills its roster and gives each individual the jab, it would take 28 days before the next dosage. This indicates that the second shot should be by the end of October. The trails will then observe subjects for two weeks which is the average time it becomes effective. Hence, Offit states. "I don't see how that would be possible."

Moreover, according to NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins: "I can't comment about whether getting their enrollment done by the end of September is realistic or not, but I do think the daily enrollments should go up in the next couple of weeks compared to where they were for the first two weeks." Despite the promising outlook from others, both Offit and Hotez, agree that Trump's timetable is not feasible based on the previously mentioned factors.