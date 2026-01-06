The recent apprehension of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in New York has unexpectedly brought a series of previous diplomatic remarks back into the public eye. As the former union leader faces the American judicial system, a 2023 recording featuring Donald Trump has gained renewed traction on social media.

The footage shows Trump eyeing taking over Venezuela and the POTUS's interest in its oil reserves. In the clip, Trump laments that the US missed a significant opportunity to seize the country's vast natural resources at the end of his first term, stating, 'When I left, Venezuela was ready to collapse... We would have taken it over... We would have got all that oil.'

'We're Making a Dictator Very Rich'

In 2023, Trump discussed the state of Venezuela at the conclusion of his first presidential term. He claimed that the nation was on the verge of a total breakdown during his final days in office, saying, 'When I left, Venezuela was ready to collapse.'

Trump suggested that the United States missed a significant opportunity to secure the country's vast natural resources. 'We would have taken it over,' he remarked, adding that 'We would have got all that oil,' through such an intervention. He also expressed frustration that the subsequent administration chose a different path by purchasing oil from the Maduro government. For Trump, it was not only a missed opportunity but also an arrangement that supported the dictator.

'But now we're buying oil from Venezuela,' he continued. 'So we're making a dictator very rich. Can you believe this? Nobody can believe it.' Despite wanting to take over the oil business, Trump also criticised the quality of oil in the country, calling it 'garbage' and 'horrible.'

'We Built Venezuela's Oil Industry'

Following Maduro's arrest over the weekend, Trump spoke about the oil industry in Venezuela and the future of the country. The US president announced his plan to 'run' Venezuela and take over the oil business. 'We built Venezuela's oil industry with American talent, drive, skill, and the socialist regime stole it from us,' he claimed. 'They stole our oil. They took it over like it was nothing.'

Trump plans to bring American expertise to improve Venezuela's oil industry and sell the product to other countries. He is willing to spend billions of dollars to 'fix the badly broken oil infrastructure,' so Venezuela and the US will profit from it.

Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world. It has 300 billion barrels, which is 33 billion barrels more than Saudi Arabia's 267 billion barrels. Thus, the country's natural wealth is unquestionable.

Was the Arrest 'Staged'?

Despite the official narrative of a high-stakes capture, a wave of scepticism has emerged online about Maduro's arrest. Social media users have pointed to Maduro's seemingly relaxed and jovial disposition, which is far from that of a man facing life imprisonment.

Many also noticed his frequent change of wardrobe when he was transported from Venezuela to New York. Some joked that he changed his outfits more frequently than a Broadway superstar or SNL cast member.

The discussion led some to speculate that Maduro's arrest was staged. Some speculated that the Venezuelan leader, accused of narco-terrorism, had a secret deal with Trump.