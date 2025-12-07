The National Park Service (NPS) has revised its list of free admission days for 2026, adding President Donald Trump's birthday, 14 June, as a new fee-free day. The move has ignited immediate and significant controversy.

The addition comes at the expense of two federal holidays dedicated to racial equality and justice: Martin Luther King Jr Day and Juneteenth, both of which have been removed from the schedule. Critics immediately condemned the move. They called it a politically motivated and racially insensitive decision, designed to elevate the president at the expense of African American history.

Historical Holidays Removed to Make Room for Trump's Personal Celebration Day

The revised NPS list, set to take effect on 16 February 2026, grants free entry on holidays including Presidents' Day, Memorial Day, and Independence Day weekend. The most notable change is the addition of 14 June, which is now designated as 'Flag Day and President Donald Trump's birthday.'

This revision cancels free admission on Martin Luther King Jr Day, which honours the civil rights leader, and Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Other changes include the introduction of an additional $100 (£74.94) fee for foreign visitors at major sites like the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, and Yellowstone National Parks.

Administration Defends 'America-First' Policy

The administration has defended the new park rules as a benefit to American families. 'President Trump's leadership always puts American families first,' Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said in a press release. 'These policies ensure that US taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share.'

The NPS added that the changes are part of a commitment to 'enhancing access for American residents.' The statement explained: 'U.S. residents will continue to enjoy affordable pricing, while nonresidents will pay a higher rate to help support the care and maintenance of America's parks.'

Widespread Backlash and Accusations of Racism

The decision ignited a firestorm online. Across social media, users condemned the move as a racially charged action that prioritises a political figure over crucial civil rights milestones. Many called the president 'petty' and 'narcissistic' for inserting his own birthday into the schedule.

Removing free access to National Parks on MLK Jr. Day and Juneteenth, while making it free on Trump’s birthday, is exactly as racist as you think it is. — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) December 6, 2025

The criticism was not limited to social media. Civil rights advocates argued that the move was a deliberate attempt to marginalise the history of African Americans. By replacing holidays that commemorate the end of slavery and the fight for equality, they said the administration was forcing a celebration of a political figure at the direct expense of the nation's most significant civil rights achievements.

Let’s be clear here: both MLK Jr. Day and Juneteenth were free entry days last year.



The President didn’t just add his own birthday to the list, he removed both of these holidays that mark Black Americans’ struggle for civil rights and freedom.



Our country deserves better. https://t.co/9O2uqq9unl — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) December 6, 2025