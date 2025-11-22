Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced her resignation from the US House of Representatives, effective 5 January 2026, marking a definitive schism within the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. The departure of the Georgia Republican follows an escalating public conflict with President Donald Trump, precipitated by her demands for the release of classified documents regarding Jeffrey Epstein.

Fracture in the Alliance

Greene, who represents Georgia's 14th congressional district, announced on 21 November that she intends to step down from the position, with her final day set for 5 January 2026. She stated that her decision was driven by an escalating fallout with President Donald Trump and growing frustration with what she described as the toxic political games dominating Washington.

READ MORE: Megyn Kelly Claims Epstein 'Wasn't a Pedophile,' Draws Fire for 'Disgusting' Defense of Trump

Trump Explodes on ABC Reporter Over Epstein Questions - Latest Outburst Demands License To Be Revoked

From Trump's Fiercest Defender to His Most Public Critic

Greene first gained national attention as one of Trump's most outspoken defenders and a fierce advocate of his 'America First' agenda. However, in recent months, she has openly broken away from his line on several issues–most notably by demanding the release of documents tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

She said she no longer wished to remain in Congress, explaining that she felt she was being pushed into a role that no longer aligned with her values. Greene also condemned the current state of American politics, saying she was done enduring what she described as 'unfair attacks and threats' that she claimed only intensified after her feud with the President became public knowledge. 'I refuse to be a "battered wife" hoping it all goes away and gets better,' she said.

Greene went on to say: 'If I am cast aside by the President and the MAGA political machine and replaced by neocons, big pharma, big tech, military industrial war complex, foreign leaders, and the elite donor class that can never ever relate to real Americans, then many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well.'

My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tSoHCeAjn1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025

Greene is a 'Traitor' Who Went Bad

In response to her resignation announcement, Trump publicly criticised Greene. He also celebrated her withdrawal from Congress by stating her decision is 'great news for the country' and while he has no plans of speaking with her, he 'wished her well.'

Subsequently, in a new post on Truth Social, Trump escalated the feud with a statement, referring to his former ally as 'Marjorie "Traitor" Brown'. The president once again branded Greene a 'traitor,' referencing her alignment with Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who authored the bill demanding that the Justice Department release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

In the post, Trump claimed the outgoing Georgia representative 'went bad.'

'For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD,' he said in the post. 'Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country! President DJT.'

Although she did not outline any concrete plans for her political future, Greene hinted that she plans to continue her work outside the walls of Congress. She added that she would rather be by the side of ordinary Americans than continue working in 'a broken system.'