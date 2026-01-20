Donald Trump has been leading the US for a year under his second term as President of the country. Many rural farmers voted for him in the previous elections, and recent interviews with them have explored their crumbling support for the President.

In a candid interview, it emerged that political views are shifting in rural areas of the country. For instance, in Iowa, a cattle farmer who voted for Trump in the 2024 election openly admitted that the President's decisions and actions in office are leading her to consider voting for Democratic candidates in future elections.

Fractured Loyalty to Trump

Shannon Ebersol, a lifelong farmworker from Kellerton, Iowa, gave an interview that accentuated tensions within the President's support base. It is worth noting that this state became strongly Republican during the Trump era, to the point where it may be too red to elect a Democrat.

Ebersole now admits that she supported Trump in the last election, citing his economic and agricultural policies as the reason for her vote. However, she has recently felt deeply disappointed by the President's controversial decisions, causing her to question her loyalty to him.

👀👀👀



Republican Farmer in Iowa expresses her frustration with GOP Rep. Zach Nunn⤵️



Reporter: You're open to voting for a Democrat?



Voter: Of course. I think that you have to vote for the person that best meets your goals. #IA03 pic.twitter.com/aUMY3CqeLW — CJ Warnke (@cjwarnke) January 20, 2026

Actions That Made the Farmer Jump the Fence

The farmer said that she initially backed Nikki Haley in the 2024 Republican primary but ultimately voted for Trump, believing at the time that his policies would benefit her family farm and support rural communities more extensively. Whilst she recognised that there were positive results under Donald Trump's presidency, like tougher border control and some economic measures, Ebersol said he also made decisions that she strongly disagreed with.

The Iowa farmer shared she is against the President's plan to hike up low-tariff beef imports from Argentina, seeing this move as far from the 'America First' policy that is supposed to prioritise US interests, security, and economic self-sufficiency.

She said the £14.89 billion ($20 billion) beef bailout for Argentina was a big worry because it put American farmers like her at a disadvantage. Trump introduced helpful policies, but decisions like this regarding trade and agriculture are frustrating for local farmers. Her criticism shows great discontent in rural areas, where trade deals and subsidies that help other countries are being viewed as hurting the financial security of farmers in the US.

Ebersole further expressed her critical perspective of the administration, saying that she believes officials should only hold government positions for a limited time. She pointed out that it appears that many Congressmen only care about gaining money and retaining power rather than working to help farmers like her or find solutions for major national issues such as healthcare.

'We want change,' she stated. 'We need more freshness.'

Greenland and Domestic Priorities

Trump has expressed intentions to take control of Greenland, a plan that many, including Ebersol, find far off from the original promises he made during his campaign. This has stirred up controversy and led people to question whether the President is truly focused on practical policies for Americans or is simply pursuing ambitious projects that turn him away from more pressing domestic issues.

On the issue, Ebersole said she does not agree with the plan at all and believes the government should focus on its own country instead. 'We need to take care of the 50 states that we have,' she said. Finally, when asked if she is open to voting for a Democrat next time, she said, 'Of course, I think that you have to vote for the person that best meets your goals.'