Donald Trump launched a 'Hall of Shame' website for media groups and news reporters. The White House unveiled the website on 28 November 2025, where visitors will see the label 'Misleading. Biased. Exposed.' once they open the site.

The platform was created to publicly call out media organisations that are publishing news stories that the Trump administration believes to be false and misleading. The website will name blacklisted news outlets and journalists under the 'Media Offender of the Week' category, and this week, the top three include CBS News, The Boston Globe, and The Independent.

Trump's 'Hall of Shame' Takes Aim at Specific Journalists

For the journalists, Trump listed Alyssa Vega, politics producer at The Boston Globe; Andrew Feinberg, an American journalist and White House Correspondent whose work has appeared in The Independent; Eric Garcia, Washington Bureau Chief at The Independent; and Nancy Cordes, CBS News chief White House correspondent, as the 'Offenders of the Week.'

On Trump's Media Offenders website, his administration stated the mentioned organisations, news reporters, and executives were picked because they 'misrepresented President Trump's call for Members of Congress to be held accountable for inciting sedition by saying that he called for their 'execution.'

The White House explained that the Democrats and major 'fake news' media outlets floated the explosive claim that President Trump had given illegal orders to US troops—a charge his camp flatly rejects. They insist every command Trump has issued has been lawful, and accuse some members of Congress of recklessly encouraging military defiance. Trump is now demanding accountability for those he says crossed the line.

Aside from the top 'weekly offenders,' the site also included many other major news organisations and publications in the 'Hall of Shame' such as CNN, MSNBC, the BBC, The Wall Street Journal, Politico, The Los Angeles Times, Axios, and The Hill. Some of them were tagged as 'repeat offenders' and listed alongside names of reporters and categories of violations committed, including: 'Misrepresentation', 'Lie', and 'Omission of Context'.

White House Explains Motivation

According to the White House, the new site was prompted by what they said were repeated instances where the media distorted or exaggerated most of Trump's public statements, especially those involving highly charged political issues such as accusations of 'sedition' calls or questions about military orders.

Trump's supporters are backing the creation of the website as they believe the move represents a long-overdue pushback against news organisations and broadcasters that they believe have drifted from straightforward reporting. In their view, many media outlets now focus more on drama or political spin than on solid facts, leaving people confused instead of informed. Thus, the 'media offenders' website can serve as a corrective measure and a way to call out media practices they feel distort public understanding.

Press Freedom Groups Raise Serious Concerns

Critics argue that this is part of the president and his administration's broader campaign against what they call 'fake news.' They noted that before this, there were already lawsuits against major media companies and aggressive, humiliating public attacks on journalists and news organisations.

Media-freedom and journalism advocacy groups do not see Trump's 'Hall of Shame' as a call for accountability but rather a threat. They said this is an open tool for retaliation against reporters and outlets that write unfavourable coverage about the US leader and his office.