Hatayspor player Christian Atsu, who also plied his trade in clubs such as Malaga, Porto, Chelsea and Newcastle, is feared to be buried in the rubble following the deadly earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday.

There are contrasting reports saying that the player is still missing, while others say that he was found alive in the rubble of his apartment building. Atsu currently plays for Turkish side Hatayspor, and was immediately reported as missing following the 7.5 magnitude earthquake shook Turkey near the border with Syria.

Reports from Portugal stated that Atsu has been found alive but with an injured foot. He is also reportedly having difficulty breathing. According to Marca, he is currently being treated in hospital.

Apart from Atsu, his Hatayspor teammates Onur Ergun, Burak Oksuz and Kerim Alici were also reported to have been found alive amidst the massive destruction.

However, a more recent report from Eurofoot dated February 7 claims that Atsu has not yet been found contrary to the previous reports.

🚨🇹🇷 Contrary to reports, Christian Atsu has NOT been found yet. Search and rescue teams have been trying to find him for hours, reports @yagosabuncuoglu. — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) February 6, 2023

Likewise, Hatayspor sporting director Taner Savut was also reported missing and has yet to be found.

Their head coach, Volkan Demirel, has been pleading with the international community for help. "Help. I want to ask you to send all the resources you have. It's not just Hatay or Antakya. Please, I beg you, for God's sake, there are people dying here," he said.

Rescue operations are still ongoing, and the death toll has gone over 3,000. That toll is expected to rise even further as rescue teams gain more access to affected areas. Thousands more are injured and the numbers are expected to be staggering.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC also shared a message for Atsu, who signed with the club from Porto in 2013. He was never able to debut for the Blues as he was immediately sent out on loan to Malaga. His only Premier League appearances were with Newcastle.

Atsu made 60 appearances thus far for Ghana, and has scored ten goals. He played for Saudi Pro League side Al-Raed before joining Hatayspor on a free transfer.

There is still some confusion over his whereabouts, and it remains to be seen if he is still missing or has indeed been found.