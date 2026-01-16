Shoppers in the United Kingdom are being advised to check their perfume collections after two fragrance products were recalled over the presence of a banned chemical ingredient.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) issued a safety alert identifying the perfumes as posing a serious chemical risk because they contain butylphenyl methylpropional (BMHCA), a substance prohibited in cosmetic products under UK law.

The recall, which follows regulatory testing carried out in late 2025 and published in early 2026 safety notices, highlights continuing concerns about banned ingredients appearing in consumer cosmetics despite existing restrictions.

Designer Perfumes Withdrawn From Sale

The perfumes affected by the recall are Hello by Lionel Richie and Hot by United Colours of Benetton, both of which were sold in the UK through Savers Health and Beauty.

According to safety notices issued by regulators, laboratory testing identified the presence of BMHCA, also known as lilial, in the formulations. As a result, Savers removed the products from shelves and advised customers who had purchased them to return the items for a full refund.

Consumers were told to stop using the perfumes immediately. The recall applies to all affected stock regardless of purchase date, and customers do not need a receipt to obtain a refund, according to retailer guidance.

⚠️Product Recall: Hello by Lionel Richie and Hot by United Colours of Benetton Fragrances sold by Savers Health and Beauty (2510-0144). The product presents a serious chemical risk as it contains butylphenyl methylpropional (BMHCA), which is prohibited from use in cosmetic… pic.twitter.com/ezKY9XHKdP — Office for Product Safety and Standards (@OfficeforSandS) January 14, 2026

Why the Ingredient Is Banned

BMHCA was commonly used in fragrances for its floral scent profile before being banned in the UK and European Union in 2022. Scientific assessments concluded that the compound could pose risks to reproductive health and may also cause skin sensitisation.

Under UK cosmetic regulations, substances identified as harmful through safety reviews cannot be included in products intended for regular skin contact. Regulators have said that even low-level exposure over time may present health concerns, particularly for pregnant users.

Ongoing Market Surveillance

Regulators have acknowledged that despite the ban being in place for several years, products containing prohibited ingredients can still appear on the market. This can occur because of legacy stock, imported goods, or reformulation errors within complex supply chains.

Perfumes often contain dozens of chemical components, increasing the risk of non-compliance if formulations are not regularly reviewed. Trading standards officers rely on routine testing and market surveillance to identify products that breach safety rules.

Previous UK recalls have involved a range of fragranced products, including body sprays and gift sets, where banned substances were discovered after sale.

Of all the places to spray perfume, avoid your pulse points.



Especially your neck.



While it's believed to make your fragrance last longer, it can actually cause problems.



In a few years, you could be dealing with Poikiloderma of Civatte and there’s nothing that fully reverses… https://t.co/rX56XvzrJ9 — No filter Skin (@NoFilterSkin) January 15, 2026

Now I’m hearing that spraying perfume on your body is harmful and you’re to spray it on your clothes.



Everything is trying to kill us! 🙄 — B. (@brianaissance_) January 15, 2026

What Consumers Should Do

Customers who believe they may own either Hello by Lionel Richie or Hot by United Colours of Benetton are advised to check the product name and packaging carefully. Anyone with an affected perfume should stop using it immediately and return it to Savers Health and Beauty for a full refund.

Consumers who are unsure whether their product is included in the recall can seek advice from Citizens Advice or their local trading standards service. Retailers have also encouraged shoppers to remain alert to safety alerts and recalls involving cosmetic products.

The withdrawal of the two perfumes serves as a reminder that even well-known brands are subject to strict safety regulations. Regulators say continued vigilance is essential to ensure banned chemicals are fully removed from consumer products and that public health protections remain effective.