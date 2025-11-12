In a dazzling twist fit for a Bond film, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a headline-grabbing entrance at Kris Jenner's lavish 70th birthday bash in Beverly Hills. The couple arrived hand in hand at the opulent James Bond-themed party, sparking rumours that Meghan's presence at this star-studded event was more than mere celebration. It may have been a strategic move aimed at rebooting her Hollywood presence, now firmly distanced from the formal corridors of the British monarchy.

What Happened at Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Party

The massive and lavish event was hosted by Jeff Bezos at his £143 million ($175 million) Beverly Hills estate. Meghan and Harry were surrounded by a glittering guest list that included Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey and more. The event was reportedly orchestrated by Jenner's six children, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, alongside celebrity planner Mindy Weiss, making sure every detail matched the high-glamour mandate associated with the family.

According to reports, the mansion's exterior was ringed with lavish touches like oversized hedges, themed lighting, and live music so loud it prompted multiple visits from local police over noise complaints as per sources. Overall, it felt less like a birthday party and more like a red carpet gala reimagined through the Kardashian-Jenner lens.

According to reports, Meghan looked polished in a black long-sleeved top and matching skirt, while Harry complemented her in a classic tuxedo, both adhering to the 007 chic of the party. But beyond the dress code, sources say Meghan wasn't just there to celebrate. She was 'definitely in networking mode,' according to one source, 'schmoozing with a lot of power players.'

Her decision to pose with members of the Kardashian-Jenner circle, including Kim Kardashian, signals a blending of her royal past with Hollywood's elite.

Why Was Meghan Markle at The Party?

For Meghan, the party may have served a broader purpose: transitioning from royal life to full immersion in the entertainment world. Since stepping back from royal duties, she and Harry have built a presence in media, philanthropy and now, potentially, entertainment. Attending Jenner's event, hosted by one of the most influential celebrity families in the US, suggests a deliberate effort to reposition her brand within these circles.

Meanwhile, some royal insiders reportedly viewed the appearance as a reminder of the couple's separation from the royal family. Palace sources reportedly hinted that Meghan and Harry's presence 'shows that Harry is so far removed from the rest of the family.' This duality between leveraging Hollywood while shedding royal expectations could very well be part of Meghan's strategy.

So, does Meghan's attendance at Kris Jenner's bash mark the beginning of a Hollywood comeback? Possibly—if we define 'comeback' not just as a return to acting or high-profile roles, but as a full-scale rebranding of her public image. While the party doesn't guarantee immediate stardom, it puts her firmly within the Hollywood ecosystem.

Her interactions with influential figures in entertainment and business suggest that she is aligning herself with networks that could support future ventures in film, television or branded projects. It also fits with ongoing rumours of Meghan exploring new acting roles and media deals, blending her past as a working actor with her current public persona.