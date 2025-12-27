Tyler Perry is back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, slapped with yet another bombshell lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault. This time, it's from aspiring actor and model Mario Rodriguez, who claims the Hollywood mogul made unwanted advances while dangling career promises. Rodriguez, who snagged a tiny role in Perry's 2016 flick Boo! A Madea Halloween, is demanding a whopping £57 million ($77 million) in damages.

The suit, filed by attorney Jonathan J. Delshad, paints a picture of a powerful director allegedly exploiting his position. But Perry's camp is firing back, branding it a shameless 'money grab' from a lawyer who's already tried, and apparently failed, to squeeze cash from the star.

Explosive Claims from Gym Encounter

It all started in a Los Angeles gym back in 2015, according to the lawsuit obtained by PEOPLE. Rodriguez says a trainer approached him, claiming Perry wanted to meet.

Soon after, the filmmaker himself called, offering a bit part in his Halloween comedy. Rodriguez ended up as 'Frat Guy #10,' but he alleges that was just the bait.

The complaint details several creepy invites to Perry's home, supposedly to chat about future gigs. Instead, Rodriguez claims, things turned sexual amid boozy sessions. In one horrifying November 2018 incident, Perry allegedly grabbed his private parts despite repeated pleas to stop. Rodriguez says he had to fight to escape, with Perry urging him to 'let it happen' and promising to 'take care of you' if he complied.

After two such ordeals, Perry reportedly apologised, shoved £3,702 ($5,000) into Rodriguez's hands, and sent him packing. But the harassment didn't end there. By April 2019, Rodriguez felt Perry would 'do whatever he wanted' regardless of rejection.

Incoming : Another Tyler Perry Lawsuit



Same story as the previous accuser



🤷🏽‍♀️



This actor was in the Madea : Boo movie.



Suing for $77M : Mario Rodriguez pic.twitter.com/dDgf9qVtAN — she_dreadzme (@She_DreadzMe) December 26, 2025

Lingering Contact and a Tearful Confession

Even years later, Perry allegedly kept reaching out randomly through 2024. When he caught wind of the impending lawsuit, the director texted Rodriguez, whining about feeling 'betrayed' after all he'd 'done to help.'

Rodriguez broke his silence in a raw 13 December Instagram video to his nearly one million followers. Without naming Perry, he described abuse from a 'powerful' director 'that everybody knows.' Choking up, he admitted feeling 'scared and ashamed' for staying quiet. 'I stayed quiet for much too long,' he said. 'I'm really sorry, man. Because if I would've spoken up sooner I could've saved somebody that this probably happened to after me.'

Echoes of a Previous Scandal

This isn't Perry's first rodeo. Delshad also reps Derek Dixon, who starred in Perry's TV series The Oval and filed a staggering £192.5 million ($260 million) suit in June. Dixon accuses Perry of sexual harassment, assault and retaliation, claims the 56-year-old vehemently denies.

Perry's attorney Alex Spiro slammed the new suit in a 26 December statement: 'Having recently failed in another matter against Mr. Perry, the very same lawyer has now made yet another demand from more than a decade ago which will also be a failed money grab.' Delshad hit back, insisting Dixon's case is 'alive and well,' and just shifted from California to Georgia courts.

As the drama unfolds, Perry remains silent on the specifics, but his team insists these are baseless shakedowns. Will this tarnish the empire of the man behind Madea? Only time, and the courts, will tell.