Tylor Chase, a former Nickelodeon child star, has spoken out for the first time since fans discovered he was living on the streets.

After being discovered homeless in Riverside, California, the actor from Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide said, 'I could use a joint,' when offered food and assistance.

The brief video, captured on camera and shared online, shows a once-familiar TV face dishevelled and disoriented, yet still clinging to memories of his old profession and the prospect of reconnecting with family.

Viral Clips Show Fallen Child Star on the Streets

Chase's situation gained attention when people on Twitter and TikTok shared videos of him wandering and sleeping on the streets of Riverside. In contrast to the happy teenager viewers recall from Nickelodeon, he seems dishevelled and exhausted in the video.

'I could use a joint' was his response when reporters offered him food and assistance.

The interview published by The Tab has been described as 'hard to read' and much more challenging to watch as it reveals the realities of addiction and homelessness for a former child star. As viewers watch him look through Christmas cards, he briefly brightens when asked about Ned's Declassified, suggesting that, even as his current life declines, his golden years remain a potent emotional anchor.

@mothershipsg Tylor Chase's former co-star, Daniel Curtis Lee, helped Chase secure temporary accommodation at a hotel. Lee said they discussed possible next steps to help Chase get back on his feet, including the option of entering a rehabilitation programme. "Tylor was a sensitive, sweet, and kind kid," another former co-star, Devon Werkheiser, 34, told TMZ on Dec. 22. "It is heartbreaking to see him this way." #fyp #tylorchase #nickelodeon ♬ original sound - Mothership - Mothership

Clinging to Family Ties and Shelter Support

Despite his situation, Chase claims he is not entirely alone. He mentions having family and friends in the area and receiving some assistance from a local shelter organisation.

'I'm not really active homeless,' he said. 'I have people around here. I've got friends, family... I get help.'

At one point, he even refuses charity money. 'I don't want people just handing me money,' he explained. 'That's not really what I need.'

Moreover, Chase also expresses a wish to travel to Georgia to see his father and possibly migrate there so he can benefit from housing assistance programs. The man's tentative plan suggests he is still seeking stability, but must navigate addiction, bureaucracy, and his own mental health challenges.

Co‑Stars and Former Child Actors Rally

News of Chase's condition has affected those who have worked with him. Former Ned's Declassified co-stars expressed worry and coordinated efforts to get him sheltered and into treatment through social media and private channels.

Shaun Weiss, from The Mighty Ducks, is among those offering concrete support. Weiss has stated that Chase has a spot waiting for him in a detox and treatment facility, provided he can be located and accepts help.

For the time being, that offer remains one of the most obvious lifelines available, a potential watershed moment if Chase chooses to accept it.

He said, smiling. 'People still remember it. That's wild to me.'

Painful Glimpse, Fragile Hope

Chase's forthright statement that he 'could use a joint' was widely perceived as both a dark humour and an open admission of dependence. The fact that his initial response to generosity is to seek a high rather than a bed reveals the extent of his struggle. At the same time, his mention of family, shelters, and potential relocation indicates that he has not entirely given up on himself.​

'People think because you were on TV, you're set for life,' one fan wrote. 'This proves how wrong that is.'

For fans, the interview serves as a sobering reminder that viral compassion must be translated into long-term, practical assistance if his story is to alter direction.

Tylor Chase's future may depend on his ability to be reached, both physically and emotionally, before another former child star is permanently lost to the streets.

His remarks rang out long after the interview ended: 'I'm just trying to make it day by day.'