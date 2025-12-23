Shaun Weiss, a former child actor best known for his role in The Mighty Ducks, has stepped forward to offer help to Tylor Chase, the former Nickelodeon star of Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. This came after a video went viral, showing Chase homeless and unrecognisable in Riverside, California.

Weiss, 47, who has openly discussed his battles with addiction and his journey to sobriety, posted on Instagram: 'I have received many messages about Tylor Chase. I reached out to some friends of mine, and we have a bed for him at a detox, and we have a place for him to go and get long-term treatment.' He further explained that a spot is available at the Eleven 11 Recovery centre in San Clemente.

He is currently appealing to the public for assistance in locating Chase, noting that he is not in Los Angeles and therefore unable to search for Chase personally. In the latest updates, followers of Weiss are suggesting that Chase has been spotted on La Sierra at Riverside.

How Weiss' Own Struggles Shaped His Compassion

Weiss' decision to connect with and help Chase is profoundly influenced by his personal history of challenges. Born in 1978, Weiss gained recognition as a young actor in The Mighty Ducks series throughout the 1990s, yet his career faced difficulties due to issues with substance abuse. He was arrested in 2011 on drug possession and theft charges, which was a low point that made him address his addictions.

Following a long journey of personal struggles, Weiss achieved sobriety in 2015 and has since emerged as a passionate supporter of recovery and rehabilitation efforts. His outreach to Chase demonstrates a continuous dedication and a wish to support former child actors as they navigate hardships akin to those he experienced.

What Happened to Tylor Chase?

Chase, 36, became popular for his role as the quick-witted and clever Martin Qwerly throughout all three seasons of Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. Chase, who hails from Arizona, navigated various acting roles until a significant change in his life resulted in homelessness.

A GoFundMe page was established by a fan to aid in his recovery following a viral video that sparked widespread concern. It successfully raising over $1,200 (£900) before being closed at the request of Chase's mother.

In a report by Primetimer, the mother expressed that her son requires medical attention instead of financial help, stating: 'I appreciate your effort. But money would not be a benefit to him. I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can't manage money for his meds by himself.'

Chase's situation brings to light the frequently ignored challenges encountered by former child actors, such as mental health issues, the burdens of early fame, and the difficulties in navigating adult life responsibilities.

Fans Rally to Help

The joint effort between Weiss and concerned fans highlights the increasing influence of social media in rallying assistance for individuals in need. Weiss' attempts focus on delivering urgent support to Chase while also shedding light on the broader issues confronting former child stars and those dealing with homelessness.

For Weiss, this initiative represents a significant step in utilising his experiences for positive impact. He intends to help Chase find healing and long-term stability by providing practical support and increasing public awareness.