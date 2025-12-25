Influencer Jacob Harris was acknowledged as a rare bright spot in online culture after helping Tylor Chase, a former Nickelodeon actor whose homelessness horrified viewers when viral recordings revealed him living on the streets of Riverside, California.

Instead of seeking opinions, Harris used those videos as a springboard to find Chase, speak with him, and reunite him with family members who were concerned about his welfare.

From Viral Clip to Real-World Search

In an Instagram post that has now gone viral, Harris wrote, 'I found him. I sat with him for an hour while his father and other co-stars called him on my phone.

Harris first learnt about Chase's condition from widely shared videos of the former Ned's Declassified star living rough. Whereas others simply uploaded the film, Harris decided to take action, using facts from the footage and social media suggestions to determine where Chase was living in Riverside. The pursuit apparently required tenacity and legwork as he tracked down locations and sightings until he identified the former actor.

Witnesses say Harris did not bring a video team or make the encounter a spectacle. Instead, he sat with Chase on the street, listened to him, and focused on what practical support he could provide at the time. The low-key, human approach has been generally commended as the antidote to clout-chasing behaviour.

Reconnecting Chase With Family and Co-Stars

After earning Chase's trust, Harris helped bridge the gap between the actor and those who were yearning to approach him. Harris used his phone to connect Chase with his father and previous co-stars, facilitating emotional conversations of support and encouragement to persevere.

In another update, Harris stated, 'He's now in contact with all of the right people to get him the help he needs.'

According to Harris, the discussions were full of 'love and encouragement' and reminded Chase that he wasn't as alone as he thought.

To provide Chase with immediate stability, Harris arranged for him to be housed in a hotel room rather than being abandoned on the street that night. His goal was to offer Chase a safe and peaceful environment to recover, refocus, and explore treatment and long-term support. Harris later clarified that forcing Chase to make huge decisions right away would not work; Chase needed time and dignity first.

Updates, Not Exploitation

Harris' Instagram updates focused on Chase's well-being and support network, rather than dramatic facts.

He said in his post, 'He has a close friend coming in to speak with him... The process has been started.'

He informed followers that family and friends had mobilised and that discussions regarding next steps for shelter and rehabilitation were underway. The tone was protective, and Harris was well aware that Chase's weakness made him easy to abuse.

Commenters flooded Harris's accounts with praise, calling him 'remarkable' and 'an angel' for deciding to take action rather than provide meaningless condolences. Many compared his actions to the regular pattern of individuals filming others in distress for clicks, stating his intervention 'restored faith in humanity' and demonstrated what responsible influence may look like.

A Model for Influencer Responsibility

The Jacob Harris story sparked a broader discussion about how online personalities can alleviate suffering in the real world. Instead of using Chase's suffering as fuel, Harris showed how an influencer's influence can be turned into support. He put widespread concern into action by tracking down Chase, making amends with his loved ones, and obtaining safe housing.

It's unclear how Chase will eventually find housing, therapy, and rehabilitation. But thanks to Harris, he is now more than just a face in a heartbreaking video; he is a person who is being embraced by those who are trying to save him. Jacob Harris may also be lauded as proof that, when used correctly, influence may still reflect plain, human kindness in an age of scepticism on the internet.

Harris' efforts serve as a reminder to many that kindness can still be found both online and in the real world, in a story that could easily have become another viral event.